Vikings start season with big road win

ELKHORN – The Waverly Vikings found themselves down 7-0 after the first quarter of the first game of the season against Elkhorn North. But this wasn’t something to cause heads to be lowered, Head Coach Reed Manstedt said.
The momentum changed by the time the second quarter began. Waverly opened up with a 24-yard field goal followed by a 36 yard pass from quarterback Cole Murray to Anthony Ruelas for a touchdown.
Looking to further their three point lead, the Vikings scored another 36-yard field goal. In response, Elkhorn North scored a 59-yard touchdown putting the score at 13-14, Elkhorn North on top.
Their lead didn’t last for long. Waverly was able to score another touchdown with a three-yard pass from Murray to Ruelas. The score was 20-14 at half time, which ended up being the final score for the Vikings first game of the season since no scoring occurred in the second half.
Murray had 64 passing yards and led the team in rushing yards with 132 yards. Ruelas led the team in receiving yards with 57 yards.
On the defensive side of things, Murray also led the team with five tackles and was impactful with his punting for special teams.
“Credit our special teams for being the big difference in the game,” Manstedt said. “Devon Moore was 2-2 on PAT’s and 2-2 on field goals which ultimately was the difference in the game. Also, credit Cole Murray for his punting abilities as well, Cole flipped the field in our favor multiple times with his punting.”
The team had a total of 228 rushing yards and played 61 plays in the four quarters with 15 first downs. The Vikings only had one turnover, being an interception.
“That was a great win to start the year against a much improved from last year Elkhorn North team,” Manstedt said. “I’m extremely proud of the way our boys competed all four quarters. We found ourselves down 7-0 early in the game and our guys never hung their heads. I was really pleased with the way they handled that adversity early in the game.”
The Vikings will face off against Omaha Skutt Catholic in Omaha on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Results from the game will be published in a future edition of The Waverly News.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.