Vikings split pair of duals with Pioneers and Crusaders

WAVERLY- In two duals over the past week, the Waverly boys tennis team finished with a 1-1 record against Nebraska City on Sept. 12 and Lincoln Christian on Sept. 15. The Vikings were able to knock off the Pioneers 7-2 on the road on Monday and fell 7-2 to the Crusaders at home on Thursday.

In the dual with Nebraska City, Royce Klucas picked up the first win for Waverly in No. 2 singles with an 8-1 victory. That was followed up by Tyler McElhose in No. 3 singles getting an 8-4 win.

Also getting victories were Landon Scott in No. 4 singles, Chase McInteer in No. 5 singles, and Isaac Clarke in No. 6 singles. Winning 8-4 was Scott, McInteer picked up an 8-2 victory, and then Clarke won a narrow 9-7 decision.

Getting a victory in No. 2 doubles were McInteer and Clarke by a score of 8-2. Also picking up a win in No.3 doubles were Grey and Royce Klucas with an 8-0 shutout.

Grey Klucas in No.1 singles and McElhose and Scott in No. 3 doubles were the only two losses for the Vikings against the Pioneers. Losing by a score of 8-4 was Grey Klucas and McElhose and Scott were knocked off 8-1.

Three days later, Waverly was at home taking on Lincoln Christian. The Crusaders were able to come out on top in several close matches, which helped them secure the dual victory.

Winning for the Vikings on the day were Tyler McElhose in No. 3 singles and Isaac Clarke in No.6 singles. Picking up an 8-1 win was McElhose and Clarke earned an 8-2 decision.

Grey and Royce Klucas lost 8-3 and 8-4 in No. 1 and No. 2 singles. They were also defeated in No. 3 doubles 8-4.

In No. 4 and No.5 doubles, both Scott and McInteer fell 8-6, while McElhose and Scott lost 8-2 in No. 1 doubles, and McInteer and Clarke were knocked off 8-6 in No. 2 doubles.

This week Waverly has two meets. They will be hosting their home invite at Wood Tennis Center in Lincoln at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 and will be at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite at Ryder Park at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23.