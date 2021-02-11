Vikings split games with Neumann, Aurora

WAVERLY — Waverly sophomore Preston Harms might just be the most unselfish three-point shooter in all of Class B.

Harms made a pair of three-point shots in the first quarter, but it took urging from teammates and coaches alike to get him shooting again in the fourth quarter. Harms made a pair of three-point shots in the fourth quarter as his team-high 14 points led Class B No. 5 Waverly to a 42-30 win over Bishop Neumann on Thursday night.

“There’s times that we have to yell at Preston to shoot, because he’s just a sophomore trying to learn his role on the team,” Waverly head coach Ryan Reeder said.

Harms made an instant impact in the first quarter when he and sophomore AJ Heffelfinger combined for a trio of three-pointers in the game’s opening minutes. Waverly (12-2) secured an impressive 16-2 lead off the back of the fast start, but Bishop Neumann (6-11) countered with a run of its own.

Bishop Neumann held Waverly scoreless for over five minutes as part of an 8-0 run, but the Cavaliers’ newfound offensive success didn’t last forever. The Vikings’ 2-3 zone defense was uninspiring in the first half, and Reeder let his team know just that during the halftime break.