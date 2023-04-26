BLAIR – In a very even matchup, the Waverly girls tennis team tied 6-6 with Blair in a road dual on April 18. It was another step in the right direction as the Vikings move to the second half of their schedule.

Pacing Waverly with a pair of solid performances in No. 1 and No. 2 singles were Maddy Brunssen and Sophie Johnson. Winning by a final of 8-2 was Brunssen and Johnson picked up an 8-6 victory.

“Singles players Brunssen and Johnson continue to perform well and we’re happy with the progress they’ve shown this year,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said.

In No. 3 singles, Mallory Kreikemeier put together a solid outing of her own with an 8-1 win and both Sehren Carlson and Camryn Happold earned 8-4 victories at No. 7 and No. 8 singles.

Losing 8-5 and then 8-3 in No. 4 and No. 5 singles were Chloe King and Seanna MacDonald.

Winning the only doubles match for the Vikings were Brunssen and Johnson in No. 3 doubles. They were able to pick up an 8-4 victory over the Bears.

Coming up short by a final of 8-6 in No. 1 doubles were Kreikemeier and Landis and King and MacDonald were knocked off 8-4 in No. 2 doubles.

Rounding out the dual for Waverly were Carlson and Happold in No. 4 doubles. They battled hard but ended up on the losing end by a final of 8-5.

Waverly took on Elkhorn North and Lincoln Christian in a pair of duals at home on April 24 and 25. They will have their third dual of the week when they travel to take on Elkhorn at 4 p.m. on April 27.