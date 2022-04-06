Vikings snap four game losing streak with win over Mustangs

VALPARAISO- After five straight losses, the Waverly baseball team was finally able to find the win column again after defeating Raymond Central in a road contest by a score of 9-5 on March 29.

It didn’t take long for the Vikings to build a lead in the top of the first.

Levi Powell and Payton Engel reached base on an error and a single. The Mustangs tried to pick Engel off at first, but the ball got away scoring Powell.

That lead was pushed up to 3-0 in the second with two runs. After Riley Marsh reached base on a single and Kaleb Axman was walked, both Jake Beam and Trey Jackson drove them in on a pair of groundouts.

For the third straight inning, Waverly was able to put a run across. For the second time in the game, Powell reached base on an error and then came home on a single to left from Engel putting the Vikings up 4-0.

The pitching for Waverly struggled in the bottom of the third with three straight walks. This allowed Raymond Central to score three runs and make the game interesting at 4-3.

It remained a one run lead till the top of the sixth inning when Marsh doubled to lead things off. He ended up stealing home making it 5-3 in favor of the Vikings.

The Mustangs had one last rally in them in the bottom of the sixth. They scored two runs, one on an error making it a 5-5 game.

Raymond Central had their own pitching issues in the top of the seventh and walked three Waverly batters. The Vikings took advantage of it by scoring four runs and going up 9-5.

Ballinger was able to set down the Mustangs in order in the bottom half of the inning, preserving the victory for Waverly.

Finishing with no hits and two RBIs was Jackson. Ballinger had one hit and two runs batted in, while Engel and Bream had one RBI.

Giving up three earned runs in two innings pitched with one strikeout was Ballinger and Levi Powell pitched five innings and had three strikeouts.

The prior day, the Vikings didn’t have the same luck against Elkhorn on the road. Waverly couldn’t get enough offense, as they fell to the Antlers by a score of 6-2.

All the runs scored by the Vikings came in the top of the first.

Ballinger was hit by a pitch and then Powell reached base on an error. A groundout by Engel to second and Drew Miller to the shortstop made it a 2-0 game.

Elkhorn would score one run in the first and fifth to tie the game up and then added the knockout blow in the sixth with four runs scored. The game winning runs were on a single to center and a double to left.

Coming up with one hit and driving in one run apiece were Engel and Miller. Nolan Maas and Ballinger also had one hit apiece in the game.

On the mound, Miller pitched five innings, gave up three earned runs, and recorded three strikeouts and Harris pitched one inning, had one strikeout, and three earned runs given up.

In a road contest two days later, the Vikings got back in the win column by knocking off Blair 7-4 on March 31.

The game didn’t start out the way Waverly wanted it to as they fell behind 3-0 and had to rally to comeback. They were able to do exactly that in the top of the fourth.

That inning started with the Bears walking the first four batters and then driving in Drew Miller. During the next at bat Marsh and Landon Oelke came home on wild pitches tying the game up.

After scoring three runs in the top of the fourth, the Vikings tacked on three more runs in the fifth.

Drew Miller was hit by a pitch to start the inning and then came around to score on a single by Fanning. Another single by Brennan Miller to center and then a fielder’s choice by Kaden Harris drove in two and pushed the lead up to 6-3 for Waverly.

The final run of the contest came in the top of the seventh for the Vikings. With one runner on in scoring position and two outs, Harris came up with a clutch line drive to left.

Bream, Brennan Miller, Harris, and Fanning all had one RBI in the victory over the Bears. Coming up with two hits was Fanning and Drew Miller, Engel, Brennan Miller, and Harris all had one hit.

Pitching six innings with 10 strikeouts and one earned run given up was Van Cleave. Sam Bentjen went one inning and gave up no runs.

In their only home game of the week, Waverly was able to hold off a fierce rally from Class B No. 7 Beatrice to win 10-9.

Similar to their game the day before, the Vikings fell behind 3-0 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded the Orangemen walked in two runs and then an error at shortstop scored Drew Miller and Marsh to give Waverly a 4-3 advantage.

Leading 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Fanning singled to centerfield driving in Drew Miller and then Bream hit a triple to center scoring both Marsh and Vachal.

With a 10-5 lead in the final frame, the Vikings loaded the bases, and then a fielder’s choice scored one. A three run homer by Luke Hamilton pulled Beatrice within one.

That was as close as the Orangemen would get, with Harris striking out Dylan Roeder in the next at bat.

Finishing with three RBIs on two hits in the victory was Bream. Both Fanning and Drew Miller had one hit and two runs batted in.

Engel had a fantastic pitching outing, going six innings with eight strikeouts. Harris pitched one inning in relief and had one strikeout.

The Vikings took on Class B No. 3 Bennington at home on April 4 and played at Columbus on April 5. Later in the week, Waverly plays at 4:30 p.m. at Nebraska City and then returns home on April 9 at 11:30 a.m. to take on Ralston.