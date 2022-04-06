Vikings shutout Orangemen to end long streak of games

BEATRICE- After the first 12 days of the regular season, the Class B No. 7 Waverly girls soccer team finished with a record of 5-1 overall, after knocking off Beatrice on March 28. They used goals in the first and second half to defeat the Orangemen by a score of 2-0.

It wasn’t our most consistent game,” Waverly Head Coach Joel Fritz said. “We talk a lot about possessing the ball and kinda playing the keep away game. We did get a goal to go up 1-0 at halftime, but we just had some things we wanted to work on. I thought in the second half, we did a much better job of stringing passes together and getting opportunities to score. In the second half, we had some really good opportunities that we just happen to miss.”

Scoring both goals in the contest for the Vikings was Olivia Hind. That moved her total up to 13 on the season through six games.

“She has done a great job for us finding the back of the net,” Fritz said. “One thing she does a really good job of is she has a good combination of speed and physicality. So, she is able to body some defenders off and win a ball. I think that catches some defenders off guard with how physical she does play and it just leads to some pretty good opportunities for her. Coming into the year I was kinda wondering where we would find our goals and we’ve found it.”

Assisting on Hind’s goals were senior Elly Speicher and junior Olivia Panipinto.

“It takes all 10 other players on the field to get the ball up to her,” Fritz said. “The other girls are doing a good job of finding her and hitting her on a run.”

Abbie Carter played all 80 minutes in the goal box for Waverly. This was her second straight shutout and her third shutout of the season.

Waverly played at Class B No. 2 Norris on April 4. They then take on Class B No. 8 Elkhorn at 6:30 p.m. on April 7 in their second home game of the season.