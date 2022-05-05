Vikings shutout in their regular season finale

WAVERLY- The Waverly girls soccer team finished off what had been an up and down regular season with a tough matchup against Class B No. 6 Bennington on April 26 at home. The result of the game was a 5-0 win for the Badgers.

“We had very good moment’s possessing the ball against Bennington,” Waverly Girls Soccer Head Coach Joel Fritz said. “We were not able to sustain that possession for long enough periods of time. We would complete three passes and miss the fourth which would lead to a counterattack by them. We are trying to do the right thing, but just not seeing results. Give Bennington credit they are a solid team, and they took advantage of our mistakes.”

The Badgers finished with two goals in the first half and then had three goals in the second half. Scoring two goals apiece were Karsen Backlund and Averi Baas and Brooke Langan put one shot into the back of the net.

Despite giving up five goals, Abbie Carter was able to come up with nine saves in the loss to Bennington.

Waverly did not get a favorable draw as the No. 4 seed in the B-4 Subdistrict. They played Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt Catholic in the first round on May 2. The winner of the Vikings and the SkyHawks played either Class B No. 7 Elkhorn or Class B No. 5 Elkhorn North for the Subdistrict Title on May 4.