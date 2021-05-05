Vikings shutout Devils to end regular season

WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking soccer team capped the 2021 regular season with a 10-0 shutout victory over conference foe Plattsmouth in Waverly on April 27.

The Vikings scored nine goals in the first half and then added one more in the second half to end the festivities on the Waverly Middle School Field.

Sophomore Carson Brentlinger led the Vikings with three goals, giving him nine on the year.

Senior Jacob Kleinbeck added two goals and two assists in the 10-0 victory.

Sophomore Kemper Reed added his third and fourth goals of the season while adding to the home team’s total.

Junior Anthony Ruelas and sophomore Johnny Martin each handed out two assists. Martin leads the team with seven on the season.

Senior Jaxon Jensen, senior Hap Christiansen and sophomore Dominic Delahoyde also scored goals.

Sophomore keeper Ian Morehead turned away two shots and earned his seventh shutout victory of the year.

The win capped the regular season with a 9-6 record for the Vikings.

Waverly began postseason play on Monday night against Norris at Beatrice High School. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.