Vikings shock Skyhawks to get back to State Tournament

OMAHA- With everything on the line, the Class B No. 8 Waverly baseball team was able to knock off Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt 4-2 for the B-2 District Tournament Title on May 9. It was a monumental win for the Vikings, considering it was the first loss for the SkyHawks to a Class B team on the year.

A huge reason for Waverly’s success was their senior ace, Payton Engel. He pitched all seven innings, gave up two earned runs, and recorded 11 strikeouts.

Early on, it was Skutt who grabbed the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With two runners on and no outs, a fly ball drove in a run for the SkyHawks.

The score remained the same until the top of the fourth. The Vikings had two runners on and Riley Marsh hit a sac fly to right field scoring Trey Jackson.

Two batters later, Jarrett Ballinger singled on a bunt to the pitcher and Drew Miller slid in safely.

With two outs, Garrett Rine stepped in at the plate and laced a double to right field. This drove in Ballinger and made it a 3-1 Waverly lead.

After Skutt got a run back in the bottom of the fourth, the Vikings answered back with a run in the top of the fifth.

With two outs and one on, Marsh singled on a grounder to the shortstop to get two runners on. While on third, Jackson was able to cross home on a pickoff attempt at second base.

The SkyHawks tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the seventh by getting their first batter of the inning on base with a single. After that, the Missouri Southern State commit Engel was all business as he recorded two strikeouts and a groundout to close the game out.

Coming through with one hit and one RBI were Marsh, Ballinger, and Rine. Also picking up hits for Waverly in the win were Kaden Harris, Engel, and Drew Miller.

With the District Final victory, the Vikings moved into the Class B State Baseball Tournament as the No.8 seed. In the first round of the tournament, Waverly was able to pull off another shocker as they knocked off the top seed Norris 5-4 in the first round at Werner Park in Omaha on May 14.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when the Titans scratched across the first run of the ballgame. With two outs, Norris hit a double giving themselves a 1-0 edge.

The scoring didn’t stop there for the Titans, as they padded their lead with three more runs in the fifth making it a 4-0 ballgame.

In the top of the sixth, the Vikings finally got on the scoreboard with their first run. Jake Bream, Harris, and Engel all reached base with singles and Wyatt Fanning was walked, bringing a runner to the plate.

Down to their final two outs of the game, Levi Powell doubled to center and Bream hit to right field scoring him and making it a 4-2 game.

After that run was scored, Norris went to their bullpen. It didn’t seem to help as Eaden Holt walked the first batter he faced.

With two outs and two runners on, Waverly got within one with a double to right field from Drew Miller.

Following in suit of Drew Miller was Marsh. He tripled to right field scoring two runs and giving the Vikings their first lead at 5-4.

With one runner on for the Titans in the bottom of the seventh, Waverly brought in Engel to close things out. The first batter got out at first after he laid down a sacrifice bunt and he struck out the next batter.

Marsh led the way for the Vikings with one hit and two RBIs. Driving in one run apiece on one hit were Wyatt Fanning and Drew Miller.

Pitching 4.2 innings with three earned runs given up and three strikeouts was Nash Peterson. Brennan Miller came in for 1.2 innings in relief and had one strikeout.

With the win, Waverly moved on to the Semifinals of the Class B State Baseball Tournament. They took on defending state champs Beatrice at 4 p.m. on May 16.