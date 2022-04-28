Vikings set a season low at Bennington/Blair Invite

BLAIR- It was another great performance put together by the Waverly boys golf team as they lowered their team score for the season down to a 346 at the Bennington/Blair Invite on April 19 at River Wild Golf Course. That score was good enough to get the Vikings fifth place, while Elkhorn Mount Michael won the meet with a 315 and Omaha Skutt took second with a 326.

“The team shot a season low 346 at the Blair in the Bennington/Blair Invite,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “This was good enough to get a fifth place finish in the Badger division.”

On top of the good team score, Waverly had three of their golfer’s medal by placing inside the top 15.

Leading the Vikings with an eighth place finish and shooting an 81 was Josh Wall. He ended up getting a 40 on the front nine and then carded a 41 on the back nine.

One stroke behind Wall was Ethan Rosenthal who shot an 82. He was very consistent throughout the tournament, shooting a 41 on the front nine and then a 41 on the back nine.

Taking 12th place overall with an 83 was Jace Rice. His day didn’t start how he wanted it to by shooting a 46 through the first nine holes, but then lowered his score by nine strokes to a 37 on the final nine holes.

Finishing as the fourth golfer for the Vikings was Nolan Eikerman. He took 36th place with a 100 and shot a 53 on the front nine and then came in six strokes below that with a 47 on the back nine.

Five strokes behind Eikerman was Waverly’s fifth golfer Evyn Gress. He shot a 105 for the tournament and got 43rd place by carding a 53 through the first nine holes and then a 52 on the back nine.

Earlier in the week, the Vikings competed in a triangular at the Wildwood golf course in Nebraska against the Pioneers and Sidney. Waverly came away as the team champions over Sidney by shooting a 179.

“I'm very pleased with Grey and Royce Klucas, they are freshman and have been showing great signs in scoring recently,” Coblens said. “I plan to take them to Beatrice next week to see how they compete on that course.”

Leading the charge for the Vikings by shooting a 31 was Grey Klucas. He shot for par on three of the seven holes during the meet.

His twin broth Royce Klucas was two strokes behind him by carding a 33. He birdied on one hole and then shot for par on another at the triangular.

Nolan Eikerman was the third golfer for Waverly at the triangular. He finished the day by shooting a 34 and finishing at par on two holes.

Rounding out the team score for the Vikings were Josh Wall and Carter Lee. Wall ended up carding a 38 and Lee shot a 41.

The Vikings had two different golf tournaments this past week. They competed at the Beatrice Invite on April 25 and then took part in the Elkhorn Invite on April 27.