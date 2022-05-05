Vikings run up against tough competition at the Crete Invite

CRETE- Some of the best teams from across Class A and Class B in track took part in the Crete Invite on April 28. The Waverly boys track team came in second place behind Gretna with 127 points and the Viking girls took fourth place with 78 points.

“We as coaches were really proud of how our athletes competed at Crete,” Waverly Track and Field Head Coach Brian Benson said. “It was really the first hot day we have had and we had to adjust to handle it. With big meets coming up with EMC and districts we tried to make sure we did not over load anyone and it was really a chance to see some kids in different events which was fun.”

Finishing with three individual medals was the Waverly boys track team. Grant Schere won the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.10, Alex Leuenberger broke the tape in a personal record clocking a 22.80 in the 200 meter dash, and Cole Murray ran a PR in the 400 meter dash posting a 50.34.

Also medaling in the 100 meter dash for the Vikings were Eddie Johnson and Caiden Rose. Running an 11.30 and taking third was Johnson and Rose got fifth place and posted an 11.40.

Getting fourth and fifth in the 200 meter dash was AJ Heffelfinger and Garrett Jenkins. Coming through in a PR of 23.02 was Heffelfinger and Jenkins crossed the line in a time of 23.29.

In the 400 meter dash, Braxton Smith came in second behind Murray. He also set a PR at the meet by running a 51.01.

Like they have done at so many meets, Waverly was able to sweep the relay events on the boy’s side at Crete. Claiming gold in a time of 43.23 in the 4x100 relay were Preston Harms, Rose, Johnson, and Schere, Braxton Smith, Alex Leuenberger, Murray, and Heffelfinger ran a 3:26.38 in the 4x400, and Keaton Bowker, Daniel Kasparek, Will Franzen, and Kolton Jueneman clocked an 8:23.19 in the 4x800.

Taking runner-up in the high jump for Waverly was Cohen Burhoop with a new PR of 6-02.

Getting third place and also clearing 6-02 was Landon Scott. He also got fourth place overall in the pole vault by clearing 11-02.

Earning two medals for the Vikings was Hogan Wingrove. His time of 15.20 got him second in the 110 meter hurdles and a mark of 41-03.25 got him third in the triple jump.

Garrett Black in the 110 meter hurdles and Zach Hartman in the triple jump were able to come in fifth place. Running a 17.20 was Black and Hartman ended up with a mark of 40-03.

Getting fifth place and leading Waverly in the shot puts was senior Trevor Brown who finished with a throw of 46-11.25.

“Our boys are setting up to be serious contenders at the state meet,” Benson said. “We need to stay healthy and keep competing. We as coaches need to make sure we put them in the best situation. They were disappointed to not win the meet, but considering the quality of a program like Gretna, we have nothing to hang our heads about. All of our kids have done a great job of attacking each meet with a lot of confidence, swagger, and fun.”

Both Alonna Depalma and Anna Clarke were able to capture first place finishes for the Viking girls and PRs. Depalma’s came in the 400 meter dash where she clocked a 58.10 and Clarke broke the tape by running a 48.10 in the 300 meter hurdles.

The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams also took home gold for the Viking girls. Millie Waldo, Clarke, Joslyn Rice, and Depalma ran a 4:07.92 in the 4x400 and Millie Waldo, Lillie Benes, Marissa Gross, and Depalma finished in a time of 9:55.92 in the 4x800.

Coming in second place was Clarke in the high jump. She was able to set a new PR for herself by clearing 5-00.

In the discus and the shot put competition Jaelyn Dicke and Katyn Kappler both got fourth place. Dicke finished with a PR throw of 36-03.50 in the shot put and Kappler had a toss of 113-09 in the discus.

Earning medals in the 100 and 200 meter dashes for the Vikings were Mary Shulyak and Rice. Clocking a 13.11 and getting fourth was Shulyak and Rice got fifth by posting a time of 27.29.

In the middle distance events, both Gross in the 800 meter run and Benes in the 1,600 meter run were able to get fourth. Gross came through the finish line in a time of 2:30.13 and Benes ran a 5:47.64 in the mile.

Shianne Benker and Shulyak rounded out the medals for Waverly. Getting fifth was Benker clocking a 13:35.50 and Shulyak ran a 17.65 in the 100 meter hurdles and got sixth.

The Vikings competed in the Eastern Midland Conference Invite on May 3.

Crete Invite

Boys 400 meter dash- 10. Will Franzen 57.37; Girls 100 meter dash- 11. Sydney Hanke 13.72, 16. Kassie Newell 14.10; Girls 200 meter dash- 12. Alyssa Folds 24.48, 14. Annie Harms 28.85; Boys 800 meter run- 5. Daniel Kasparek 2:12.01, 6. Cale Kavan 2:12.43; Boys 1,600 meter run- 8. Keaton Bowker 4:53.40, 12. Will Franzen 5:07.84, 14. Kolton Jueneman 5:20.42; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 11. Lyeigh Nieman 19.67, 12. Anna Clarke 19.80; Girls 4x100 meter relay- 4. Waverly (Kassie Newell, Alyssa Folds, Joslyn Rice, and Alonna Depalma) 4:07.92; Boys Shot Put- 6. Jacob Krauter 46-06.50, 14. Garrett Hartweg 39-03; Girls shot put- 8. Katyn Kappler 35-07, 14. Raynah Sutter 30-01.50; Boys discus- 7. Quinten Kastens 127-02, 16. Brendan Barnes 103-10, 20. Braden Harwick 101-03; Girls discus- 13. Rayna Sutter 93-02, 16. Natalie Weatherwax 87-03; Boys high jump- 11. Ta’Jonne Baxter 5-04; Girls high jump- 14. Sophie Bingham 4-06; Boys pole vault- 7. Jaidon Bell 10-02; Girls pole vault- 7. Jolee Wiese 8-04, 10. Sophie Bingham 7-04; Boys long jump- 7. Garrett Jenkins 19-03.75, 8. Ta’Jonne Baxter 19-03, 10. Cohen Burhoop 18-09.75; Girls long jump- 6. Chloe Waldo 16-00.50, 7. Annie Harms 15-09; Girls triple jump- 11. Austin Meyers 37-02; Girls triple jump- 7. Chloe Waldo 32-09, 8. Mya Dubas 32-08, 10. Annie Harms 32-07.