Vikings run up against stiff competition at Northeast Invite

WAVERLY- Some of the top teams in Class B and A descended upon Lincoln for the Northeast Tournament on Sept. 30 and Oct. 30. Class B No. 5 Waverly was one of those squads. The Vikings finished with a 3-3 mark with wins against Millard South, Lincoln Northeast and Norfolk and losses to Class A No. 3 Omaha Marian, Class A No. 5 Gretna and Elkhorn South.

To start the tournament off, Waverly squared off with Millard South. The Vikings finished with a .500 hitting percentage as they went on to sweep the Patriots in straight sets 25-10 and 25-16.

Leading the team with 28 assists, four digs, two aces and one kill was Caylee Rowley and Eden Moore ended up with 10 kills, nine digs and two aces. Getting eight kills, five digs and one assist was Jaelyn Dicke and Jolee Wiese earned three kills, three blocks and one dig.

Having a good match in the back row, was Joslyn Rice with 11 digs to lead the team with one ace.

Next up on the docket for Waverly was a matchup with the host team Northeast. Behind seven aces and five blocks, the Vikings were able to take care of the Rockets by identical scores of 25-13.

Moore led the team with eight kills, seven digs, one ace, one block and one assist, while Dicke had five kills, seven digs and one block. Also getting five kills with two digs, one ace and one block was Kara Kassebaum.

Filling up the stat sheet was Rowley with 19 assists, three digs, two aces, one kill and one block. Renae Landon ended up with three kills and one block.

After three straight losses across Friday and Saturday, Waverly got back in the win column in their final match of the tournament against Norfolk. A .396 hitting percentage paired with 10 aces allowed the Vikings to dominate the Panthers 25-10 and 25-17.

Picking up nine kills, three digs and two aces was Moore and Kassebaum finished with seven kills, two blocks, one ace and one dig. Earning 18 assists, seven digs, three aces, one kill and one block was Rowley.

In the final match on Sept. 30, Waverly was matched up with one of the top teams in Class A in Omaha Marian. The Vikings hung with the Crusaders, but in the end, lost by a final of 25-19 and 25-20.

Getting 20 assists, five digs, one ace and one kill was Rowley. Moore led the team in kills with eight while also digging out eight balls.

Finishing with four kills, eight digs and one assist was Dicke, Kassebaum earned four kills, one ace and one dig and Landon picked up four kills and one dig.

The competition didn’t get any easier for Waverly on Saturday morning when they started the day off with another rated team in Gretna. The Dragons held the Vikings to a .126 hitting percentage and pulled out back-to-back 25-19 victories.

Picking up eight kills, six digs and three blocks was Moore and Rowley finished with 15 assists, eight digs and two blocks. Earning four kills and seven digs was Kassebaum and Landon had five blocks and three kills.

Defensively, Rice picked up 12 digs and one assist for Waverly.

The Vikings third loss of the tournament was to a familiar foe in Elkhorn South. Waverly came out strong and lost the first set in extra points 26-24. With the momentum on their side, the Storm rolled to a 25-15 win in the second set.

At the net, Moore had nine kills, 12 digs and two blocks and Kassebaum earned four kills and four digs. Also getting four kills and one dig was Landon.

From the setter position, Rowley picked up 12 assists, 10 digs, three aces, one block and one kill. Leading the team with 14 digs was Rice.

This week the Vikings played at Wahoo on Oct. 4. They will take on Class B No. 4 Bennington at home at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and then will host the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8.