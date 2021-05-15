Vikings run into top pitcher at districts

ELKHORN – The Waverly baseball team was supposed to play against Omaha Gross Catholic on May 3, but was rained out.

After the rainout, the Vikings capped the regular season with a disappointing 11-1 setback at home against Concordia/Omaha Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy.

The loss capped the regular season with a record of 14-12.

Waverly began postseason play on May 7 when they met up with Omaha Roncalli Catholic in semifinals of the Class B-3 District Tournament in Elkhorn on May 7.

The Vikings ran into one of the top pitchers in Class B and were unable to get anything going offensively, losing by a score of 3-0.

Roncalli’s Garrett Vosika struck out 11 Vikings and allowed just two base hits while leading the Pride to shutout victory.

Senior Caleb Herrell and junior Levi Powell were the only Vikings to come up with base hits. Senior Nolan Wiese walked twice and junior Wyatt Fanning also reached base via a free pass.

Engel started and took the loss after allowing a run and four hits in two innings of work.