WAVERLY – Another solid performance by the Waverly boys and girls track teams propelled them to the top of the team standings at the Central City Invite on April 14. On the boys side, the Vikings scored 135 points and the girls tied with GI Northwest for the top position with 147 points.

“Central City was a very successful meet,” Head Coach Brian Benson said. “We tried a few different athletes in some different events and it gave us a lot to think about as we move to the last part of the season. I was very happy with how we competed and it is always exciting to come home with two team titles.”

Setting a personal record time of 10.68 in the 100 meter dash on his way to gold was Grant Schere. Taking fifth place was Austin Neddenreip clocking an 11.17.

Leading the Vikings in the 200 meter dash was Braxton Smith, who got first place in a personal record time of 22.065. Three-tenths of a second behind Smith was Schere with a 22.068.

Daniel Kasparek continued the streak of golds and personal records in the 400 meter dash by breaking the tape in 50.05.

In the field, Landon Scott picked up the only first place finish for the Waverly boys. He ended up clearing 14-00 in the pole vault.

Once again, the Viking boys were able to pull off a clean sweep in the relays.

It started with the 4x100 team of Preston Harms, Daniel Kasparek, Austin Neddenreip and Grant Schere, who won in a time of 43.49. That was followed by the 4x400 meter relay group of Smith, Kasparek, Drew Moser and AJ Heffelfinger running a 3:28.94 to take first.

To start the running events on the track, AJ Heffelfinger, Barrett Mayfield, Kolton Jueneman and Keaton Bowker took gold by clocking an 8:39.88 in the 4x800 meter relay.

For the Waverly girls, Alonna DePalma took first in the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:01.39. This was her fastest time clocked on the season in this event.

Winning the 800 meter run by posting a 2:24.86 was Emma Steffensen. Millie Waldo got second running a 2:26.19. Also medaling in the event was Blakeley Meyers, who got fifth in a time of 2:36.11.

Mya Dubas rose to the top of the competition in the triple jump with a mark of 34-02. Coming in second place overall was Annie Harms with a mark of 33-07.

The 4x400 relay team of Joslyn Rice, Steffensen, Millie Waldo and DePalma came in first by running a 4:23.33. Blakeley Meyers, Lillie Benes, Millie Waldo and Steffensen took gold in the 4x800 in a time of 10:14.92.

Earning second in the shot put was Jaelyn Dicke with a toss of 37-06.

Tahya Mrsny, Alyssa Folds, Joslyn Rice and Alonna DePalma took silver in the 4x100. They ended up clocking a 51.10 in the event.

This week the Vikings are at the York Invite, which starts at 10 a.m. on April 22.

The rest of the medalists for Waverly at the Central City Invite can be found below.

Central City Invite

Boys 100 M Dash- 11. Preston Harms, 11.50

Girls 100 M Dash- 3. Alyssa Folds, 12.86; 7. Kassie Newell, 13.39

Boys 200 M Dash- 5. Evan Kastens, 23.66

Girls 200 M Dash- 2. Alonna Depalma, 25.49; 3. Joslyn Rice, 26.88; 4. Alyssa Folds, 26.94

Boys 400 M Dash- 6. Drew Moser, 53.01; 8. Aden Smith 54.76

Girls 400 M Dash- 2. Emma Steffensen, 1:02.02; 7. Kenna Kottman, 1:07.87

Boys 800 M Run- 2. Keaton Bowker, 2:08.11; 3. Drew Moser, 2:09.20; 5. Barrett Mayfield, 2:11.87

Boys 1,600 M Run- 3. Gregory Cockerill, 4:52.67; 6. Jared Schroeder, 4:59.99

Girls 1,600 M Run- 3. Lillie Benes, 6:08.02

Boys 3,200 M Run- 4. Jared Schroeder, 10:37.06; 7. Gregory Cockerill, 11:09.58

Girls 3,200 M Run- 4. Shianne Benker, 14:18.76

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 4. Garrett Black, 16.39; 7. Kasyn Collins, 17.75; 8. Isaac Clarke, 18.79

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 7. Lyleigh Nieman, 18.36

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 3. Preston Harms, 43.01; 5. Isaac Clarke, 44.74; 8. Carter McMillan, 45.86

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 3. Tahya Mrsny, 50.28

Boys Shot Put- 7. Ethan Rohlfs, 43-09

Boys Discus- 8. Brenden Barnes, 126-06

Boys High Jump- 3. Cohen Burhoop, 5-10; 6. Ta’Jonee Baxter, 5-08

Boys Pole Vault- 1. Landon Scott, 14-00; 3. Sam Schernikau, 13-00

Girls Pole Vault- 3. Avery Scott, 10-00

Girls Long Jump- 3. Annie Harms, 16-00.25; 5. Jolee Wiese, 15-05

Boys Triple Jump- 7. Zach Hartman, 38-08.25

Girls Triple Jump- 7. Alaina Ropte, 31-10