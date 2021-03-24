Vikings return talent, speed to field in 2021

WAVERLY – If it feels like a long time since the Waverly Vikings competed in the NSAA State Baseball Championships it’s because it has been a long time.

The last the time the Vikings played was in May of 2019 when they were defeated by the Bennington Badgers in the Class B state tournament.

The pandemic forced the team to the sidelines for the entire season in 2020.

The 2021 season is underway and the sixth-ranked Vikings are 2-0 after scoring wins over a pair of Class A opponents.

Second-year Head Coach Luke Tewes likes his senior leadership and team speed this year and feels his squad has a chance to be a solid team by the end of the season.

All three outfielders return with experience.

Centerfielder Zane Schawang, right fielder Payton Engel and left fielder Nolan Wiese all return with varsity experience. They can all run and they also provide steady bats in the Waverly lineup. Schawang and Engel can pitch and Wiese can also switch gloves to come in and play second base.