Vikings punch ticket to State Dual Tournament

WAVERLY – In their final dual of the regular season on Jan. 26, the Waverly boys wrestling team knocked off Class A Fremont 58-21 on Senior Night. It was the final hurdle for the Vikings in solidifying their spot at the Class B State Dual Tournament.

“We knew this would be a state duals type of team,” Waverly Head Coach Eric Dolezal said. “Obviously there are so many things that got into place like staying healthy. I am glad we did but we’re looking to make some noise once we get there.”

Early on it was the Tigers who got wins by pin in the first three matches wrestled at 195, 220 and 113. This gave them a 15-12 lead in the early going.

Garrison Brehm got Waverly back on track with a win by pin in 1:18 against Roberto Morales. That was followed up by another pin from Josiah Bultman in 1:05 over Kale Pehrson at 126 pounds.

Next onto the mat for the Vikings was Brayden Canoyer at 132 pounds. The sophomore picked up a tech fall in 5:57 with a 25-10 decision.

In the next four matches, Waverly got four pins and increased their lead to 53-14. They came from Treve Greve at 138 pounds, Kemper Reed at 145, Garrett Rine at 152 and Aden Smith at 160 in 2:34, 1:19, 1:21 and 1:21.

To close out the dual, Drew Moser moved up to wrestle at 182 pounds. With a banged up hand, he earned a tech fall over Angel Mejia with a 17-2 decision in 2:19.

“Drew is a stud,” Dolezal said. “We had that finger issue and we didn’t know what would take place. He has gutted through it and continues to impress. Drew is an extremely hard worker and gets out of it what he puts into it.”

Two days later on Jan. 28, the Vikings picked up a conference championship at the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet at Bennington. Waverly finished with 194 points to get first place and the Badgers took second with 193.

On the day, the Vikings finished with three individual conference champions. They were Brehm at 120 pounds, Canoyer at 132 and Moser at 182.

After receiving a bye, Brehm pinned Ben Bouaphakeo of Bennington in 5:05 in the semifinals. He then knocked off Luke Frost of Blair with a 3-2 decision.

In the quarterfinals at 132 pounds, Canoyer picked up a 17-2 tech fall in a 1:24 against Ian Learmouth of Lincoln Northwest. After that win, he pinned Gabe Birge of Bennington in 2:56 and beat Tyston Brown of Blair with an 8-4 decision.

Moser dominated on his way to the gold medal at 182. The senior pinned Kaden Sears of Blair and Blane Boehmer of Bennington in 1:26 and 1:47.

Coming in second place were Bultman at 126 pounds, Kemper Reed at 145, Rine at 152, Harrison Smith at 195 and Nate Leininger at 285.

Finishing with two pins was Bultman and Reed won an 8-3 decision over Atticus Dick of Blair. Harrison Smith and Nate Leininger both earned two pins.

Ending up in third place were Grey Klucas at 106 pounds, Royce Klucas at 113, Greve at 138, Aden Smith at 160 and Camden Chaffin at 220. All of them won at least one match in the tournament.

Next up for the Vikings is the State Dual Tournament in Kearney on Feb. 4. Unofficially, Waverly looks to be the four seed in Class B.