Vikings pull out win over Seward
Andrew Heffelfinger 1.20

LOOKING FOR A PASS: Waverly’s Andrew Heffelfinger looks to pass the ball during the Holiday Tournament Championship against Norris on Dec. 31 in Waverly. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

SEWARD – After a snowstorm postponed their home game with the Bennington Badgers on Friday night, the fourth-ranked Waverly Vikings returned to action on Saturday on the road against the Seward Bluejays.

The one-win Bluejays came out with a good game plan and at the half trailed the one-loss Vikings by just four points. Waverly made adjustments at the half and pulled away for the 57-40 win.

“I would give a lot of credit to Coach Menke and the Seward boys to their game plan in the first half, and how they came out very energized.  Coach is a heck of a guy and a great coach, and his kids were ready to play.  The first half was a battle and it made us make a lot of half time adjustments,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.

Leading 28-24 at the half, the Vikings came out and outscored the home team 21-8 in the third quarter to seize control of the game.

Senior Andrew Heffelfinger scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter and helped stretch the Viking lead from four to 17.

“Class B is a grind, and to come away with a double digit win, we have to be happy,” said Reeder.

In addition to Heffelfinger’s 23 points, the Vikings also got 10 from Preston Harms and eight from Drew Miller.

The Vikings will travel to Wahoo to take on the fifth-ranked Warriors on Thursday and then will stay on the road to take on top-10 ranked Platteview on Friday.

The Vikings improved to 8-1 with the win over the Bluejays.

 

