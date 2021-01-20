Vikings pull out win over Seward

SEWARD – After a snowstorm postponed their home game with the Bennington Badgers on Friday night, the fourth-ranked Waverly Vikings returned to action on Saturday on the road against the Seward Bluejays.

The one-win Bluejays came out with a good game plan and at the half trailed the one-loss Vikings by just four points. Waverly made adjustments at the half and pulled away for the 57-40 win.

“I would give a lot of credit to Coach Menke and the Seward boys to their game plan in the first half, and how they came out very energized. Coach is a heck of a guy and a great coach, and his kids were ready to play. The first half was a battle and it made us make a lot of half time adjustments,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.

Leading 28-24 at the half, the Vikings came out and outscored the home team 21-8 in the third quarter to seize control of the game.

Senior Andrew Heffelfinger scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter and helped stretch the Viking lead from four to 17.

“Class B is a grind, and to come away with a double digit win, we have to be happy,” said Reeder.