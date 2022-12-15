Vikings pull out first victory at home

WAVERLY – A fourth quarter comeback powered the way for the Class B No. 4 Waverly boys basketball team in a 49-43 win at home against Blair on Dec. 6. It was a much needed confidence booster for the Vikings after a 0-2 start to the season.

Trailing 6-2 early in the game, Carter Gullion stepped up with a three to pull Waverly back within one. The Bears responded to the basket by going on a 9-4 run to go up 15-9 after one quarter of action.

Gullion’s hot shooting carried over into the second quarter where he hit a pair of threes to keep the Vikings’ deficit at single digits at 27-20 going into halftime.

Waverly turned the corner with their defensive play in the second half. They were able to hold Blair to 10 points while dropping in 12 points of their own. With one quarter left to play, the Vikings only trailed 35-30.

When Waverly needed their leaders to step up in the fourth that is exactly what they were able to do. Preston Harms and Sam Schernikau connected on a pair of triples that erased a 39-38 deficit and changed it to a 44-40 lead.

The Vikings fell back on their defense, who only gave up three more points the rest of the way in a six-point victory for Waverly.

In the game, the Vikings were impressive at the free throw line shooting 80%. They also were 45% from the field and 44% from three.

On the boards, Waverly was able to pull down 16 rebounds. On top of that, the Vikings dished out 10 assists and four steals.

Having his best game of the year to date was Gullion with 20 points. Hitting double figures with 11 points was AJ Heffelfinger, Schernikau scored nine, Cooper Skrobecki had six and Harms finished with three.

Waverly was supposed to play Class B No. 9 York on Dec. 8. Due to poor weather condition, the home game was canceled and rescheduled to Feb. 14.

The Vikings will be in action again when they play at Elkhorn North at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 16.