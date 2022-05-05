Vikings piece together best performance at Beatrice in several years

BEATRICE- The Waverly boys golf team was able to put together another solid performance at the Beatrice Invite at the Beatrice Country Club on April 25. This is the course that the Vikings will be playing on for districts later this month and they were able to put down their best score in several years on it with a 361 to get fourth.

“This is the best performance for Waverly at the Beatrice invite in several years,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “The B-3 district will be in Beatrice and I am excited for the team to compete! There will be a slightly different lineup for districts, however, Josh, Royce, and Grey are all freshmen and so the excitement builds.”

The top performer for Waverly was Ethan Rosenthal who shot an 85 and got eighth place overall. Also medaling and carding an 88 for 18 holes was Royce Klucas.

Josh Wall was the next golfer for the Vikings and finished five strokes back of Royce Klucas with a 93.

Finishing as the fourth and fifth golfers for Waverly were Jace Rice and Grey Klucas. Rice ended up shooting a 95 and carding an even 100 was Grey Klucas.

Two days later, Waverly traveled to the Elkhorn Golf Invite at Indian Creek Golf Course. The Vikings were 11 strokes off their score from two days prior with a 372, which got them ninth place.

Leading the pack for Waverly in a tie for 34th place overall were Ethan Rosenthal and Nolan Eikerman. They both ended up shooting a 92.

One stroke behind them with a 93 was Rice and Carter Lee ended up getting fourth on the team by shooting a 95.

In Waverly’s third competition of the week, they took part in the Crete Invite on April 29. The Vikings ended up getting fifth place out of ten teams by shooting a 358.

Grey Klucas took home a 12th place medal and shot an 85.

Also coming in under 90 were Eikerman and Royce Klucas. They both ended up carding 89 for 18 holes.

Rounding out the team score for Waverly was Evyn Gress. He finished the day with a score of 95 overall.

The fifth golfer for the Vikings was Nathan Krenke who ended up coming in right below 100 by shooting a 99.

Waverly took part in the Eastern Midlands Conference Golf Tournament on May 3. Later in the week, the Vikings have a dual with Gretna at 3 p.m. at the Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha on May 5.