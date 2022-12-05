Vikings open up bowling season against Lakeview

LINCOLN – In their first competition of the season, the Waverly boys and girls bowling teams took on Columbus Lakeview at Hollywood Bowl in Lincoln on Dec. 1. The Vikings girls defeated Lakeview 134 to 91 and 125 to 87, while the boys fell 146 to 107 and 148 to 114 in the best two out of three baker games.

In the first game, Waverly was led by Olivia Grube who had a high score of 147. Not far behind Grube was Izzie Holbein who finished with a 140 and Maddie Fritz ended up with a 136.

The final two bowlers for the Vikings were Alyssa Folds with a 119 and Ellie Bentjen carded a 111 for 10 frames.

After a solid start, Grube improved her score in the second game with a 179. Also performing well were Fritz who shot a 156 and Holbein ended up with a 120.

Both carding 94 to round out the team score were Maddie Fritz and Brianna Hartman.

On the boys side, Braydon Waller paced the Vikings in their first game with a 150. He followed that up by shooting a 225 in the second game.

Jonah Tucker ended up with a 141 in his first game and then shot a 162 in game number two. Finishing with a 141 in round one and then a 97 in game two was Tyler Erlandson.

Senior Dominic Delahoyde had a solid first game with a 130 and then struggled in the second with a 79.

Christian Kaiser and Jonah Muench each participated in one game apiece against the Vikings. Carding a 107 in the first game was Kaiser and Muench shot an 83 in the second game.

Waverly competed at Seward on Dec. 6. Later in the week, the Vikings will be at the Hastings Invite at Pastime Lanes at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.