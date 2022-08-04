Vikings off to great start at State Tournament

BROKEN BOW- The Waverly senior legion baseball team is making a statement at the Class B American Legion State Tournament with a 2-0 start on July 30 and 31. In the opening round, the Vikings edged Columbus Lakeview 8-5 on Saturday and then blew out Ogallala 17-9 on Sunday.

Against Lakeview, Waverly started the game out by going up 4-0 with two runs in each of the first two innings of play.

With two runners on and one out, Drew Miller singled to left field driving in Jarrett Ballinger, and then Garrett Rine was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded scoring Payton Engel and giving the Vikings a 2-0 lead.

Waverly’s offense kept humming in the second with Levi Powell reaching first on an error and then Ballinger singled to center. Another single from Kaden Harris to second base brought two runners in and pushed the Viking’s edge out to 4-0.

The lead for Waverly was increased out to 7-0 in the fifth with a three run homer off the bat of Rine to left field. One run was tacked on in the seventh by the Vikings with a double from Fanning to center that knocked in Owen Carillo.

Despite having an 8-0 hole to climb out of, Lakeview was able to get two runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh to make it a three run game.

Rine led Waverly with four runs batted in with one hit, while Harris had one hit and two RBIs. Getting two hits and one RBI was Miller and Fanning.

Starting the game and giving up no earned runs and four strikeouts was Engel. Pitching two innings in relief, with two earned runs, and one strikeout was Leininger, Carillo pitched 0.1 innings, gave up three earned runs, and had one strikeout, and Bruin Sampson went 0.2 innings and gave up no earned runs.

In the winner bracket on Sunday, Waverly moved on to play against Ogallala. A 10 run third inning by the Vikings in the top of the third helped them pull off an eight run victory.

Trailing 8-3 in the top of the third, Engel singled on a bunt to third, Miller singled to right field, and then Fanning was walked to load the bases. A big double by Rine to center drove in all three runners to the plate and cut their deficit down to 8-6.

Later on in the inning, with the bases loaded again, the Indians walked back-to-back batters and made it an 8-8 game.

Waverly took their first lead with a double from Engel to center that scored Ethan Von Busch, Powell, and Ballinger. That edge was pushed out to 13-8 with a two run homer to left field by Miller.

The Vikings followed up their scoring surge in the third with three runs in the fourth and then one run in the seventh.

Coming up with three hits and four RBIs were Engel and Miller, while Rine had two hits and three runs batted in. Powel ended up with one hit and two RBIs and Ballinger and Trey Jackson each came up with one run batted in.

Waverly moved on to play Hickman on August 1 for a shot to reach the tournament title game.