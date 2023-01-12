Vikings maul Cougars on home court

WAVERLY – After a tough loss in the finals of the Waverly Holiday Tournament, the Class B No. 4 Waverly girls basketball team got back in the win column with a 61-42 victory over Omaha Gross Catholic at home on Jan. 2. The key to the win for the Vikings was their ability to shoot 52% from the field and 45% from three.

Trailing 2-0 early on in the contest, Annie Harms connected on a three up top. Waverly followed that up with Peyton Tritz hitting a three on the right side to make it 8-4.

To close out the first quarter, Paige Radenslaben made the Vikings’ third trey to give the team a slim 14-12 lead.

Waverly struggled shooting the ball with only six points in the second quarter. On the other end, the Cougars put up 10 points and as a result, had a 22-20 lead over the Vikings at the break.

It didn’t take long for Waverly to erase the deficit with a five-point scoring run to start the third. Capping off the hot start with a layup in transition was Harms, which put the Vikings up 25-22.

A three-pointer from Tritz and a Lexi Adams layup off a turnover made it a 13-point game. Closing out a 22-point quarter for Waverly with a three was Radenslaben, which increased the Vikings lead out to 42-27.

In the final frame, Waverly continued to have a hot hand and put up 19 points. A Berkley Lambrecht layup pushed the Viking advantage out to 19 points in the end.

For the game, Waverly had 21 rebounds and 20 assists. They also came up with nine steals and blocked three shots.

Radenslaben led Waverly with 17 points and Parker Christiansen had 13. Also finishing in double figures with 10 points was Tritz. Putting up nine points was Harms, Adams scored eight and Kara Kassebaum and Lambrecht both finished with two.

The Vikings second win of the week came against an opponent from way out west in Gering on Jan. 7 at home. From start to finish, Waverly was in control in a 58-38 victory.

Scoring the first points of the game on a three for the Vikings was Tritz. That lead was increased to six at 11-5 with a three up top from Harms.

Toward the end of the second quarter, Radenslaben knocked down a triple to make it an eight-point contest. The Bulldogs scored three more points to trim Waverly’s lead down to 24-19 by halftime.

Radenslaben hit another trey in the third to increase the Viking lead up to 11 points. Going to the fourth, Waverly was up 48-29 after Adams hit a three at the buzzer.

To close out the game, the Vikings had a 10-9 scoring run in the final frame as they went on to win by 20 points.

Waverly had 17 assists in the contest and pulled down 36 rebounds. They were also able to block two shots and had three steals.

Harms was the top scorer for the Vikings with 16 points, while Christiansen had 14 and Tritz put up 13. Both finishing with six points was Adams and Radenslaben.

On Jan. 6, Waverly fell 36-33 to Class B No. 10 Scottsbluff at home in a rematch from the district final a year ago.

The Vikings shot a woeful 4% from three and were 44% at the line in the loss. They were able to dominate the boards, pulling down 40 rebounds compared to just 29 for the Bearcats.

Christiansen was the only player in double figures for the Vikings with 12 points. Scoring five points each were Tritz, Radenslaben and Kassebaum.

Waverly start this week with a home game against Bennington at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13. They travel to play at Seward at 1 p.m. on Jan. 14.