Vikings knock off rated Tigers in road dual

HASTINGS – In a battle of two rated dual teams in Class B, the No. 4 Waverly boys wrestling team defeated No. 3 Hastings 41-21 on Jan. 12.

Early on, the Tigers jumped out to a 15-0 lead with wins at 106, 113, 120 and 126 pounds. Brayden Canoyer secured the first win for the Vikings with a 5-3 decision over Cameron Brumbaugh at 132 pounds.

Next up was Trev Greve at 138 pounds. He won a 9-2 decision over Drake Anderson.

Kemper Reed pinned Jaden Meyer in 2:59 at 145 pounds. This helped cut Waverly’s deficit down to 15-12.

Garrett Rine tied the score up at 152 pounds with a 10-5 decision victory over Elijah Johnson.

After losing at 160 pounds, Aden Smith pinned Logan Clark in 4:40. This was followed up by Drew Moser tech falling Zander Lockling with a 15-0 decision at 182 pounds.

Closing out the dual with wins at 195, 220 and 285 pounds for the Vikings were Harrison Smith, Camden Chaffin and Nate Leininger. Harrison Smith’s and Nate Leininger’s wins came by pin in 1:28 and 1:40 and Chaffin picked up a 5-0 decision over Kelyn Jones.

Two days later, Waverly went even farther west and competed in the Gothenburg Dual Tournament on Jan. 14. The Vikings took first place by knocking off Minden 54-24, Colby, Kansas 51-20, Gothenburg 65-15, O’Neill 64-12 and Broken Bow 44-22.

On top of winning, the five dual victories moved the Vikings into eighth place in the NSAA power point standings in Class B.

Going 5-0 at the 106 and 113 pound weight classes was Grey Klucas. The sophomore pinned Dylan Hernandez of Minden, Kaden Margritz of Gothenburg and Ahren Finney of Broken Bow in 1:05, 3:15 and 1:28. He also knocked off Braxton Withington of Colby with a 6-2 decision.

At 120 and 126 pounds, Brehm had three pins in 3:55, 1:03 and 1:49 against Cade Harsin of Minden, Simon Salcido of Coby and Braxen Sorensen of O’Neill. His other two victories were a 16-1 tech fall over Casey Wahlgren of Gothenburg and a 7-6 decision in a tiebreaker against Cash Watson of Broken Bow.

Finishing with four wins and a forfeit at 132 was Canoyer. He got a 19-3 and 19-4 tech fall against Talon Wark of Colby and Colton Kelley of Broken Bow. This was on top of a pin in 1:26 over Carson Stevens of Gothenburg and a 3-1 decision in sudden victory against John Alden of O’Neill.

Reed had four pins over Alex Brais of Minden, Eric Schroeder of Colby, Carson Stevens of Gothenburg and William Moninger of Broken Bow in a 1:28, 0:44, 0:46 and a 1:23. The senior also got an 8-3 decision win against Pryor Mathews of O’Neill.

In back-to-back duals, Rine pinned Harlan Brockevelt of Gothenburg and Oliver Schluns of O’Neill in 1:06 and 2:34 at 152 and 160 pounds. He capped off his undefeated day with a 15-2 major decision over Dawsen Degood of Colby and a 7-2 decision against Dakota Baum of Broken Bow.

Picking up four pins at 160 pounds was Aden Smith in 5:39, 0:59, 2:00 and 2:32 over Jon Brais of Minden, Wyatt Davenport of Colby, Harlan Brockevelt of Gothenburg and Jerry Sittler of Broken Bow. In the Semifinal Dual with O’Neill, he earned a 14-2 major decision against Matias Jimenez.

Moser at 182 and 195 pounds was the final Waverly wrestler to go undefeated with three wins. Against Cameron Lilly of Colby and Brandon Schriner of Gothenburg, he got pins in 1:08 and 0:37 and then picked up a 4-2 decision against the top rated wrestler at 182 in Class C in Connor Wells of Broken Bow.

Going 4-1 with two pins, a forfeit and a 4-2 decision over Logan Haggard of Colby was Nate Leininger at 285 pounds. Harrison Smith went 3-2 at 182 pounds, Barnes at 220 and Greve at 138 finished with 2-3 marks and Max Leininger had a 2-2 mark at 170.

This week the Vikings will be at the Plattsmouth Invite at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.