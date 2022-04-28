Vikings knock off pair of rated foes

WAVERLY- The Class B No. 5 Waverly baseball team finished this past week with a 3-2 mark and moved their record to 9-10 on the season. Two of the wins came against previously rated Mount Michael Benedictine 15-1 and Class B No. 7 Elkhorn North 9-6.

In the victory over the Knights, the Vikings were able to come through with ten runs in the third inning to blow the game wide open. At that point in the contest, the Vikings already had a commanding 4-1 lead after scoring three runs in the second and one in the first.

The inning started with a walk and then Riley Marsh doubled to center scoring Drew Miller. Another double by Jake Bream to center and a single to center from Levi Powell drove in three more runs and made it an 8-1 lead for Waverly.

With a runner on third and one out, Mount Michael’s pitcher threw a wild ball that got away from the catcher and scored Powell. A single from Drew Miller, a double from Marsh, an error made on a ball hit by Wyatt Fanning, and a sacrifice fly to left field from Bream scored six more runs and gave the Vikings a commanding 14-1 edge.

Waverly wasn’t done yet and got one more run in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded, the Knights would hit Powell, which brought in Brennan Miller.

Nash Peterson pitched four innings in the victory for the Vikings with one earned run given up and seven strikeouts. In relief, Carson Vachal pitched one inning and had two strikeouts.

Coming up with two hits apiece and driving in three runs were Marsh, Bream, and Powell. Miller had one hit, came around to score twice, and had one RBI.

That huge win for Waverly was followed up with an 8-7 win against Hastings on April 21. The Vikings rallied with five runs in the sixth and seventh inning to knock off the Tigers.

Waverly scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. Kaden Harris was walked and then Payton Engel doubled to center.

After a groundout by Drew Miller to second base, Harris was able to score.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth the Vikings were able to bring another two runs across to pull within 4-3. Marsh drove in Garrett Rine with a single to center field in the fourth and then Trey Jackson scored from third on a passed ball in the fifth.

In the top of the sixth Hastings once again extended their lead out to four at 7-3 with four hits and then two hit batters by Waverly.

The Vikings started their turn at bat in the sixth off well with a single to right field by Wyatt Fanning and then a single to center from Jake Bream.

With two outs, Waverly struck for four runs to tie the game at seven on singles from Powell and Harris, and then Ballinger was hit by a pitch.

After setting down Hastings in the top of the seventh, the Vikings had their chance to win in the bottom half of the inning. Drew Miller led off the inning with a double to left field and then he came around to score on a single to left from Marsh.

Pitching five innings in the victory with two earned runs given up and five strikeouts was Engel. Both Sam Bentjen and Carson Vachal pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs.

Finishing with two RBIs and two hits was Marsh and Harris had one hit and two runs batted in. Coming through with one RBI apiece were Ballinger and Drew Miller.

The Vikings finished the week off with a 1-2 mark in the Lincoln East Baseball Tournament on April 22 through the 23. Waverly lost to Class A No.2 Millard South 7-0 and defeated Class B No. 7 Elkhorn North 9-6 on April 22. From there they took on Omaha Burke on April 23 who beat them 5-1.

In the lone victory of the tournament over the Wolves, the game was tied at 3-3 after four innings. Four runs in the bottom of the fifth and two runs in the bottom of the sixth helped the Vikings secure a three run win.

Marsh had three hits in the game and drove in four runs. Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Brennan Miller and Rine, Powell, and Landon Oelke all had at least one hit and drove in one run.

James Van Cleave pitched three innings and had one strikeout in the win over the Wolves. Pitching four innings with one earned run given up was Vachal.

In the loss to Millard South, the Patriots came out swinging from the start with four runs in the bottom of the first. Two more runs were tacked on in the third and another one came home in the sixth.

Pitching 3.2 innings in the loss with one earned run given up and one strikeout was Brennan Miller.

In the Vikings only game on Saturday against Burke, it was Waverly who led 1-0 after four innings. The Bulldogs never stop fighting and answered back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and another two runs in the sixth to seal the victory.

Nash Peterson pitched 4.1 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had four strikeouts in the loss. Harris went 1.2 innings with no runs given up.

Scoring the only run of the game and picking up one hit was Engel.

This week the Vikings played Crete and Lincoln Pius X at home on April 25 and 26. They have another home game against Seward at 4:30 p.m. on April 28 and then played at Class B No. 1 Waverly on April 29.