Vikings knock off Elkhorn on the road

ELKHORN – The Class B No. 4 Waverly girls basketball team was given no favors in the early season with matchups against Class B No. 3 Norris and No. 7 Elkhorn in their first two games. After suffering a 59-37 season opening loss on Dec. 1 to the Titans, the Vikings turned around and defeated Elkhorn 34-33 on Dec. 3.

Against the Antlers on Saturday, Waverly started off hot with Parker Christiansen knocking down a three to open up the scoring in the game. That was followed up by threes from Paige Radenslaben and Lexi Adams that made it 13-5 in favor of the Vikings after one quarter of action.

Shots from behind the arc continued to power Waverly’s offense in the second quarter where they got a pair of threes from Adams and Radenslaben. The defense for the Vikings was also ferocious with seven points given up in the first half.

Heading into halftime it was Waverly who enjoyed a comfortable 21-7 lead.

The third quarter was much more tightly played, with the Vikings outscoring Elkhorn 7-5 and taking a 29-12 advantage to the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, a switch flipped for the Antlers as they started creating turnovers and cashing in on easy buckets. As a result, they outscored Waverly 21-4.

Luckily for the Vikings, the early lead they built was just enough to avoid the upset and sneak out with a one-point victory.

Waverly was strong at the free throw line against Elkhorn shooting 80%. They also pulled down 33 rebounds and shot 33% from three.

Pacing the Vikings with nine points was Adams and both Peyton Tritz and Radenslaben had eight. Scoring five points was Christiansen and Annie Harms and Berkley Lambrecht finished with two points.

In the season opener on Thursday, Waverly ran into a buzz saw against Norris.

The Titans shot an incredible 62% from the field and were 50% on three pointers. They also pulled down 32 rebounds compared to the Vikings 15.

After getting outscored 14-5 in the first and 18-13 in the second, Waverly finally started hitting some shots in the second half.

Radenslaben was able to find some room behind the arc and buried a three to make it a 39-22 contest. A fast break layup from Tritz off a steal cut the Vikings’ deficit to 19 points.

Two more three pointers from Harms and Adams trimmed Norris’s edge down to 48-30 heading to the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Harms knocked down another three which made it a 22-point contest in the end.

Leading Waverly with 10 points was Adams and Harms finished right behind her with nine points. Dropping in six points was Clarke, Kassebaum ended up with four, Christiansen and Radenslaben both had three and Tritz had two points.

This week the Vikings had their first home game against Blair on Dec. 6. They take on Class B No. 8 York in another home contest at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.