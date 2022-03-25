Vikings have strong start to season at Doane Invite

CRETE – It was a picture perfect start to the season for the Waverly track teams as they finished with top five performances in the Class B Division of the Doane Indoor Invite on March 19. The Viking boys took home first place with 106 points and the girls got fifth with 48 points.

“Many gutsy performances,” Waverly Track and Field Head Coach Brian Benson said. “The coaches and I were proud of how the athletes competed and we are excited to see how things shake out as we go forward.”

The biggest story that came out of the event was Grant Schere, who won and set the school record in the 60 meter dash in a time of 7.07. This comes on the heels of him missing last season due to injury.

Not far off that pace was Caiden Rose who took third place and ran a 7.33. Coming in 19th place in a time of 7.75 was Diante Nevins.

Winning two gold medals was senior Hogan Wingrove. He took first in the 60 meter hurdles in a time of 8.49 and won the triple jump with a mark of 42-00.

Taking fourth in the 60 meter hurdles was Preston Harms in a time of 9.00 and Garrett Black was ninth by clocking a 10.09. In the triple jump event, Zac Hartman ended up getting eighth with a jump of 39-06.25.

The Vikings swept the top three spots in the 400 meter dash. A.J. Heffelfinger won the event in a time of 52.36, Alex Leuenberger got second by running a 52.43 and Braxton Smith was third in a time of 55.10.

Waverly also claimed gold in both the 4x800 and the 4x400 meter relays. The 4x800 meter relay team of Billy Connot, Keaton Bowker, Daniel Kasparek and Cole Murray finished in a time of 8:48.36 and the 4x400 meter relay team of Smith, Leuenberger, Murray and Heffelfinger broke the tape with a 3:40.02.

Pacing the Vikings girl team with a win in the 800 meter run was Mille Waldo. She knocked off Ellie Thomas of Norris by just over a second in a time of 2:35.41. Getting fifth place was Lille Benes who ran a 2:39.63 and Marissa Gross clocked a 2:45.75.

In the field events, Anna Clarke was able to clear 4-10 in the high jump. That was good enough to get her third place. Finishing behind her for Waverly was Breely King in eighth place with a jump of 4-04 and due to more misses at earlier heights, Kloee Iske ended up getting 12th by also going 4-04.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Alexis Shepard, Clarke, Alonna DePalma and Joslyn Rice took gold by running a 4:20.30, and Waldo, Marissa Gross, Lillie Benes and Shiane Benker got second place in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:33.18.

Waverly will be running at home at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on March 25.

Doane Indoor Invitational

Girls 60 Meter Hurdles: 6. Anna Clarke, 10.82; 10. Lyliegh Nieman, 11.56; 11. Haile Guthard, 11.89. Girls 60 Meter Dash: 10. Alexis Shepard, 8.52; 18. Jolee Wiese, 8.76; 19. Alyssa Fold, 8.77. Girls 400 Meter Dash: Tia Phasian, 1:10.95. Girls 3,200 Meter Run: 4. Shianne Benker, 13:31.90. Boys 3,200 Meter Run: 9. Kolton Jueneman, 12:03.65. Boys 800 Meter Run: 3. Keaton Bowker, 2:11.14; 6. Daniel Kasparek, 2:18.45. Girls 200 Meter Dash: 8. Joslyn Rice, 28.51; 16. Alyssa Folds, 29.73; 18. Sydney Hanke, 30.07. Boys 200 Meter Dash: 5. Garrett Jenkins, 24.46; 6. Eddie Johnson, 24.55; 15. Harrison Smith, 25.42. Boys 1,600 Meter Run: 6. Will Franzen, 5:14.61; 10. Cale Kavan, 5:25.21. Boys High Jump: 4. Cohn Burhoop, 5-06; 9. Ta’Jonne Baxter, 5-04. Girls Pole Vault: 8. Avery Scott, 8-06. Boys Pole Vault: 9. Sam Schernikau, 10-00; 14. Jaidon Bell, 9-00. Girls Long Jump: 6. Alexis Shepherd, 15-01.50; 7. Chloe Waldo, 15-01.25; 18. Joslyn Rice, 13-05.50. Boys Long Jump: 15. Harrison Smith, 18-05.50; 16. Zac Hartman, 18-04.75. Girls Triple Jump: Mya Dubas, 31-08.75; 12. Chloe Waldo, 29-01; 18. Rumer Soares, 27-05. Girls Shot Put: 3. Trevor Brown, 46-02; 6. Jacob Krauter, 42-11; 14. Brenden Barnes, 39.06.50. Girls Discus: 6. Katyn Kappler, 104-07; 10. Raynah Sutter, 93-02; 12. Jaelyn Dicke, 89-03.50. Boys Discus: 7. Trevor Brown, 119-09; 17. Brenden Barnes, 104-02; 24. Ethan Rohlfs, 97-06.