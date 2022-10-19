Vikings gut out victory on senior night

WAVERLY – The Class B No. 6 Waverly football team was able to send the seniors out with a victory in their final game of the regular season against Class B No. 9 Seward on Oct. 14. The Vikings defense pitched a shutout as they went on to win 14-0.

Both teams ran 58 plays throughout the contest. The Vikings earned 316-yards of total offense and the Bluejays put up 207-yards.

The touchdowns for Waverly in the game came in the second quarter.

Finding the end zone first for the Vikings was Evan Kastens on a 55-yard run. He also made the extra point to put Waverly up 7-0.

Four minutes later, Trey Jackson scored a touchdown on a three-yard quarterback keeper. Kasten’s second extra point of the contest gave the Vikings a 14-point lead they would hold for the rest of the game.

Throwing for 78-yards and six completions was Jackson. He also rushed for four yards and one touchdown.

Churning out 101-yards on the ground on 16 carries was Kastens. Aden Smith picked up 90 rushing yards, Johnson earned 27-yards and Cody Johnson had 18 yards on two touches.

Hauling in three catches for 55-yards was Cooper Skrobecki. Landon Oelke had nine receiving yards and both Preston Harms and Reid Robinson finished with seven yards apiece.

Defensively, Tyler Brewer piled up six tackles and one interception. Also getting six tackles were Charlie Johnson, Garrett Rine and Kaleb Axmann.

Coming up with five tackles apiece were Kemper Reed, Cooper Skrobecki and Gabe Griffin. Reed also recorded one sack.

With Lincoln Northwest deciding not to play the remainder of their season, Waverly has a bye this week heading into the Class B State Football Playoffs. As the power points stand at the moment, the Vikings would be the fifth seed in the playoffs.