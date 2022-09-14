Vikings grow through another learning week on the court

WAVERLY- The Waverly Boys Tennis team was able to grow through another week full of matches. They started off their busy schedule by falling to Mount Michael Benedictine in a dual 7-2 on Aug. 29 and then defeated Omaha Brownell-Talbot 8-1 on Aug. 30.

From there, the Vikings traveled to the Crete Invite on Sept. 2. Waverly walked away with everybody who competed finishing inside the top six.

Leading the Vikings with a third place finish and going 3-1 on the day was the sophomore Grey Klucas. His only loss of the tournament came to the eventual champ of the invite in a close match.

Both Landon Scott and Royce Klucas in No. 1 doubles and Zac Hartman and Isaac Clark in No. 2 doubles went 2-2 and got fifth place. Taking sixth place and finishing with a 1-3 mark in a tough competition field at No. 1 singles was Ty McElhose.

“It was another good learning week for our young team, as we continue to see improvement in all areas,” Waverly Boys Tennis Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “The No. 1 doubles team saw tremendous improvements in not only their play but also their teamwork. It was good to see them starting to gel as a team. Grey Klucas also medaled at Crete, with his only loss coming to the eventual champion in a close match. We're looking forward to seeing how we do in the next few matches.”

On Sept. 8, Waverly traveled for another tough dual at Elkhorn North. The Wolves ended up coming out on top 9-0.

In their latest competition, the Vikings took part in the York Tournament on Sept. 9. Waverly ended up with a sixth place finish overall.

The top finisher from the meet was Royce Klucas in the No. 2 singles. He had a solid day of competition going 4-1.

Earning third place in No. 1 singles was Grey Klucas. In five matches on the day he ended up going 2-3.

In both the No.1 and No. 2 doubles, Waverly took home fourth place. Going 2-3 in No. 2 doubles were Isaac Clarke and Chase McInteer and Tyler McElhose and Landon Scott went 1-4 in No. 1 doubles.

“We switched the line-up around a bit this week, and liked a lot of what we saw,” Tegler said. “The chemistry among the doubles teams is improving, and our singles players are getting stronger each week. It was nice to see Royce Klucas do so well in his first invite playing the two singles spot.”

This week the Vikings competed in a dual at Nebraska City. On Sept. 15, Waverly has a dual at 4 p.m. with Lincoln Christian at home.