Vikings golfers compete three times last week

WAVERLY – The Waverly boys golf team finally got some warm weather last week and they took advantage of it, playing three times.

The Vikings started the week with a meet in Beatrice on April 26 and the team finished in ninth place with a team score of 388.

The team returned to the course on April 28 when they traveled to Elkhorn to take part in the Elkhorn Invitational at Indian Creek.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The team finished in eighth place with a team score of 366.

Waverly capped the week with a tournament in Crete on a beautiful Friday afternoon.

Jaden Kearney took advantage and posted a season-best 18-hole score of 82, which earned him a third-place medal.

Teammate Nolan Eikerman shot a 90 and also medaled, finishing in 14th place.

The team finished in third place overall after posting a team score of 360 in Crete.