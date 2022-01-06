Vikings go undefeated at home triangular

WAVERLY – The Class B No. 9 Waverly wrestling team finished with two dual victories at their home triangular on Dec. 30. In the first round, the Vikings knocked off Auburn 78-0 and then upset Class B No. 5 Beatrice 37-28 later on.

To start the dual with the Bulldogs, Royce Klucas at 106 pounds, Brayden Canoyer at 120, Trev Greve at 126 and Drew Hollibaugh at 132 all won by pin. Klucas pinned Dakoda Oden in a 1:54, it took Canoyer a 1:50 to defeat James Armstrong, Greve pinned Colton Hauptman in 0:29, and in a 1:11 Hollibaugh was able to win the match against Isaiah Morrow.

Earning a 10-3 decision against Harley Drier at 138 pounds was Garrett Rine. That was followed up by Drew Moser at 145 pounds and Kemper Reed at 152 pinning Aedan Dreir and Brant Gulizia in a 1:56 and 2:27, respectively, and Austin Meyers won a 9-5 decision against Brad Hall at 160.

Winning with pins in the final two matches over Daryl Wheeldon and Trey Hall at 220 and 285 pounds was Wyatt Fanning and Trevor Brown.

In the tougher of the two duals against Beatrice, Brown started things off for Waverly with a pin in a 1:15 against Alex Maye at 285 pounds.