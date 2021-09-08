Vikings get revenge on Bluejays

ASHLAND – Last season came to a sudden and unfavorable end for the Waverly volleyball team. After beating Ashland-Greenwood in district play, they turned around and lost to the Blue Jays in the first round of the Class B State Tournament.

That was not the case on Aug. 31 for the Class B No. 3 Vikings as they took care of A-G on the road 25-13, 25-13, and 25-10.

“Last night we executed several things that I wanted us to really focus on, and we did them at a high level,” Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr said. “We hit our spots on serve exceptionally, and we stayed in the moment mentally and just focused on our side and what we can do to get better. The players focused on these too and executed them very well.”

A big reason for the Viking’s success in the match was the play of Bekka Allick. She hit for a very high percentage of .500 and had 16 kills.