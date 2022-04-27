Vikings get back in win column with wins over Blue Devils and the Huskies

WAVERLY- After struggling to find the win column after a tough stretch of games, the Waverly girls soccer team was able to go 2-1 this week by defeating Plattsmouth 6-0 on April 18 and Aurora 2-0 on April 23. The only loss for the Vikings came in a 3-2 defeat to Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on April 21 at home.

“We talked for two or three days about just playing hard again,” Waverly Head Coach Joel Fritz said. “During that stretch, we were playing some good teams and got down on ourselves. We had a film session where we showed them some of the things and told them we can either turn this around or keep letting this go. We possessed the ball really good again and got some goals in the net from a lot of different kids.”

Against Plattsmouth, Waverly was able to score their first goal of the game off a corner kick. Putting the ball in the back of the net was Oliva Hind.

The second goal of the game came from Kennedy Smith at the top of the goal box. From nearly the identical spot Mallory Retzlaff scored the third goal of the half.

In the second half, Hind scored her second goal of the game by getting around the goalie and getting an open shot at the net. Elly Speicher and Smith scored the final two goals of the contest.

Picking up the shutout and the win in the box was Abbie Carter.

The Vikings followed up their win over Plattsmouth with another victory at the end of the week against Aurora.

Waverly scored one goal in the first half and another in the second half. They came off the foot of Payton Ossenkop and Hind.

Coming through with two assists in the win was Lexi Adams. Picking up her second shutout in three games with three saves was Carter.

The toughest game of the week for the Vikings came in a home contest against a state tournament team from last year in Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on April 21. Waverly fought till the bitter end but came up short by a final of 3-2.

“We played hard,” Fritz said. “The goals we did score the girls were in the right spot, which was good to see. We just needed one more goal to try and extend the game.”

Trailing 1-0 in the second half, Waverly was able to score off a pass into the box by Adams. Ashley Warner was in the right spot and put the ball in the back of the net to tie the game.

With under 20 minutes to go in the game and trailing once again, this time 3-2, the Vikings were able to tie the game up. Hind was able to sneak a pass through several Warrior defenders and got the ball to Mallory Hughes who scored from point blank range.

Unfortunately, Waverly wasn’t able to hold off Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central. One of the Warriors most dynamic scorers, Sierra Springer found the back of the net with less than ten minutes to go in the contest to pull out the win.

The Vikings finished off the regular season with a home game against Class B No. 6 Bennington on April 26.