Vikings finish winless in EMC Tournament

ELKHORN- In an ultra-competitive Eastern Midland Conference Tournament on the girl’s side that featured four schools rated in the top 10 in Class B, the Waverly girls basketball team stumbled out with two losses. They opened up the tournament with a 49-47 defeat at Class B No. 7 Elkhorn on Jan. 24 and then lost to Class B No. 8 Blair 49-43 in a road matchup on Jan. 27.
Trailing by one point against Elkhorn, Emelia Rourke was able to hit the first three of the game for the Vikings that gave them a 5-3 lead. A late run by the Antlers, allowed them to gain control again at 9-7.
Elkhorn kept that positive trend they were on both offensively and defensively in the second quarter. They held Waverly to just 10 points and scored 14 points of their own as they took a 23-17 lead into the break.
Waverly was able to catch fire from three in the third quarter. It was thanks to Paige Radenslaben who had two makes from behind the arc and Maci Steckelberg with another as the Vikings took a 35-34 edge heading to the fourth.
It looked as if Waverly was going to run away with the victory to start the quarter with a 44-35 lead after a three from Steckelberg. That was not the case, As the Antlers ended on a 14-3 scoring run to close the contest.
Radenslaben paced the Vikings with 18 points in the game. Finishing with seven points was Abbie Carter, Steckelberg recorded six, Rourke and Anna Clarke had five, Parker Christiansen ended up with four, and Harms added two points.
That loss moved Waverly on to play at Blair in a consolation game on Jan. 27. They lost to Bennington in their quarterfinal on Jan. 24 48-47 in overtime.
Early on, it was the Bears who had an eight-point advantage. That all changed with a three-pointer from Christiansen that cut the lead to 13-8.
After one-quarter of play, Blair clung to a 15-11 edge.
The second and third quarters were tough for the Vikings, who were held to just 11 points total. One positive that came in the third was a three that was knocked down by Radenslaben.
With a 35-24 deficit to start the fourth, Waverly went to work chipping away at it with two three-pointers from Steckelberg and Harms. A third three in the quarter by Radenslaben made it a four-point game at 45-41.
In the end, that was as close as the Vikings would get as the Bears ended up extending their lead out to six points.
Scoring 12 points to lead Waverly was Rourke. Not far off that pace was Radenslaven with 11 points, Christiansen and Harms both had eight, and Clarke finished with four points.
The Vikings are at Bishop Neumann on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. They have a home game against Aurora at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4.