Vikings finish winless in EMC Tournament

ELKHORN- In an ultra-competitive Eastern Midland Conference Tournament on the girl’s side that featured four schools rated in the top 10 in Class B, the Waverly girls basketball team stumbled out with two losses. They opened up the tournament with a 49-47 defeat at Class B No. 7 Elkhorn on Jan. 24 and then lost to Class B No. 8 Blair 49-43 in a road matchup on Jan. 27.

Trailing by one point against Elkhorn, Emelia Rourke was able to hit the first three of the game for the Vikings that gave them a 5-3 lead. A late run by the Antlers, allowed them to gain control again at 9-7.

Elkhorn kept that positive trend they were on both offensively and defensively in the second quarter. They held Waverly to just 10 points and scored 14 points of their own as they took a 23-17 lead into the break.

Waverly was able to catch fire from three in the third quarter. It was thanks to Paige Radenslaben who had two makes from behind the arc and Maci Steckelberg with another as the Vikings took a 35-34 edge heading to the fourth.

It looked as if Waverly was going to run away with the victory to start the quarter with a 44-35 lead after a three from Steckelberg. That was not the case, As the Antlers ended on a 14-3 scoring run to close the contest.