Vikings finish week with even 1-1 mark

WAVERLY – The Waverly boys soccer team finished with a mark of 1-1 after splitting a pair of games with Elkhorn North and Columbus Lakeview.

The Vikings were dealt a 4-0 loss on the road against a talented Elkhorn North squad on March 25. North scored three goals in the second half.

Waverly got back into the win column on Saturday afternoon in their first home match of the season.

The Vikings rolled to a 5-0 shutout victory over Columbus Lakeview at Waverly High School on a cool and windy afternoon.

Senior Reece Dalton notched the hat trick for the Vikings, scoring three goals to lead offensive charge.

Sophomores Johnny Martin and Carson Brentlinger each scored a goal and assisted on another.

Senior Hap Christiansen assisted on one of the Viking goals.

The split moved the Viking record to 2-2.