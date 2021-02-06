Vikings finish runner-up at EMC tourney at Norris

FIRTH – The Waverly Viking wrestling team finished runner-up to Bennington at the Eastern Midlands Conference Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 30 at Norris High School.

The Vikings scored 157 team points, 16.5 points behind the winning Badgers.

Five Vikings ended up first at the conference meet.

Waverly’s 120-pound freshman Drew Moser improved to 26-7 on the season after scoring a 5-2 decision over Connor Ritonya of Bennington in the 120-pound final. Moser won four matches and scored 20 points at the conference meet.

Garrett Rine, 126-pound freshman, won five matches at the conference meet and improved to 25-10 with his gold-medal performance.

Sophomore Kemper Reed added five wins at the conference meet and captured the gold medal at 138 pounds while improving to 18-12 on the year.

Senior Evan Canoyer moved to 33-1 on the season and earned first place after four more pinfall victories while wrestling at 170 pounds.