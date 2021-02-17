Vikings finish fourth at district meet

SCHUYLER – The Waverly wrestling team finished fourth at the Class B-1 District Tournament at Schuyler High School on Feb. 13.
The Vikings scored 119 team points at the district meet and qualified eight wrestlers for the 2021 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha from Feb. 17-20.
Defending state champ Evan Canoyer finds himself back to defend his title after a dominating performance at the district meet.
Canoyer improved to 38-1 on the year with two first quarter pins and a 17-4 major decision over Zander Schweitzer of Pierce in the 170-gold medal match up.
Trevor Brown, a 285-pound junior, was also crowned district champ in Schuyler after winning three matches, all by pinfall. The three wins moved Brown’s record to 29-1 heading into the state championships.
Brown returns to the state meet after missing last year’s event due to injury.
Viking 195-pound junior Wyatt Fanning returns to Omaha after finishing runner-up at the district meet. Fanning fell to 30-7 on the year after falling to Austen Smith of Columbus Lakeview in the 195-pound gold medal match up.
Freshman Drew Moser improved to 31-9 on the year and advanced to Omaha with a third-place finish at 120 pounds. He defeated Connor Ritonya of Bennington in the match for Bonze.
Teammate and fellow freshman Garrett Rine (126 pounds) also advanced to state with a third-place performance. Rine improved to 29-12 with an 8-0 decision over Elijah Johnson of Hastings in the 126-pound match for bronze.
Freshman Garrison Brehm will compete in his first ever state meet after finishing fourth at the district meet in Schuyler on Saturday. He will take a 21-15 record into Omaha.
Sophomore Kemper Reed also punched his ticket to the state tournament with a fourth-place finish in districts. Reed will take a 21-16 record into Omaha.
Fellow sophomore Nate Leininger will also make his first appearance at the state meet after notching a fourth-place finish at 220. He will take a 26-10 record into Omaha.