Vikings finish fourth at district meet

SCHUYLER – The Waverly wrestling team finished fourth at the Class B-1 District Tournament at Schuyler High School on Feb. 13.

The Vikings scored 119 team points at the district meet and qualified eight wrestlers for the 2021 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha from Feb. 17-20.

Defending state champ Evan Canoyer finds himself back to defend his title after a dominating performance at the district meet.

Canoyer improved to 38-1 on the year with two first quarter pins and a 17-4 major decision over Zander Schweitzer of Pierce in the 170-gold medal match up.

Trevor Brown, a 285-pound junior, was also crowned district champ in Schuyler after winning three matches, all by pinfall. The three wins moved Brown’s record to 29-1 heading into the state championships.

Brown returns to the state meet after missing last year’s event due to injury.