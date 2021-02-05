Vikings finish 1-1 in conference tournament

WAVERLY – The fourth-ranked Waverly boys basketball team lost for just the second time all season when they dropped a 49-37 decision at home against rival Elkhorn on Jan. 28 in the Eastern Midland Conference semifinals.

The Vikings struggled offensively against the Antler 1-3-1 zone and turnovers led to a number of easy baskets in transition.

“Elkhorn was the more physical team tonight,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder after the game.

The Vikings held Elkhorn to just 25 points on made field goals, but the Antlers were able to convert on 22 free throws.

“I was proud of our half-court defense, so that was a positive, but we just have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and being strong with it,” added Reeder.

Andrew Heffelfinger led the Vikings in scoring with 18 points while Cole Murray added seven more.

The loss dropped the Vikings into the third place game where they were able to score a thrilling 55-52 home win over the Bennington Badgers on Jan. 30.