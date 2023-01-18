Vikings fall short against Tigers

FREMONT — In a dual at Thirty Bowl on Jan. 9, the Waverly boys and girls bowling teams lost on Jan. 9 to Fremont. The Viking boys fell to the Tigers 19-2 and the girls were defeated by a final of 17-4.

Braydon Waller led the Vikings on the boys side with a 201 game in round two. In his first game, he shot 173 for 10 frames.

The most consistent bowler for Waverly was Jonah Tucker who had an identical 162 in both the first and second rounds. That was followed up by Dominic Delahoyde who carded a 138 and then a 142 in games one and two.

Coming in fourth for the Vikings was Tyler Erlandson. His best round was in the first with a 133. He followed that up by shooting a 117 in game two.

Each bowling one round for Waverly were Christian Kaiser and Aeden Schutte. In round one, Kaiser shot a 78 and Schutte finished with a 112 in the second game.

For the girls, Olivia Grube shot a 169 and followed that up with a 133. Right behind her was Ellie Bentjen with a 150 in the second game and then a 137 in the first.

Maddie Fritz finished third on the team with a 140 in round one. She was four points off that score in game two with a 136.

Posting a 137 in her first game was Izzie Holbein. In the second game, she just got over 100 with a score of 103.

Rounding out the girls score was Ve’Anna Dotson with a 132 and then 127 in two games bowled.

On Jan. 14, the Vikings took part in the Grand Island Invite at Westside Bowling Lanes. The girls team reached the semifinals and Grube took home All-Tournament Team honors.

Grube started the day by bowling a 149 and a 164. She finished with a 156 and 165 in games three and four, which brought her total for the tournament to 615.

Fritz was right behind Grube with a 547 and Bentjen shot a 508. This was followed up by Dotson with a 493, Holbein with a 208 and Maci Rigle who carded a 210.

Pacing the boys for Waverly was Waller with a 758. He shot a 169, 187, 224 and a 178.

Behind Waller was Delahoyde with a 499 and Kaiser with a 465. Fourth on the team was Tucker with a 433 and Schutte had a 396.

To end the day, Erlandson carded a 245 and Hayden Brandl finished with a score of 99.

The Vikings started the week off with a dual at home against Lincoln Pius X on Jan. 16. They traveled to Westbrook Lanes to take on Columbus on Jan. 17.