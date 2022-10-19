Vikings fall in pair of four-set matches to Cardinals and Warriors

OMAHA – The Class B No. 5 Waverly volleyball team found themselves on the wrong side of a pair of four-set losses to Omaha Duchesne and Class A No. 4 Omaha Westside on Oct. 11 and 13.

To start the week, the Vikings traveled to Omaha to take on Duchesne.

Waverly would end up losing the first set to the Cardinals 25-15 but responded by taking set two 25-22. In a pair of close sets in the third and the fourth, Duchesne came out on top by scores of 25-22 and 28-26 on their way to pulling off the upset.

In the match, the Vikings struggled at the net with a .068 hitting percentage. They did do a good job serving, where they piled up 14 aces.

Leading the team with 14 kills, 15 digs and one ace was Eden Moore. Picking up eight kills, five aces, two blocks and seven digs was Kara Kassebaum and Joslyn Rice had 16 digs, five kills and three aces.

Registering 33 assists, 12 digs, one ace and one kill in the match was Caylee Rowley and Ashley Warner had 22 digs and one ace.

On Thursday, the Vikings returned home to take on one of the best teams in Class A in Omaha Westside. In another four-set match, Waverly fell to the Warriors 15-25, 25-17, 19-25 and 22-25.

The Vikings finished with a .120 hitting percentage and eight aces against Westside. They also racked up nine blocks.

Hitting double digits with 14 kills, six digs, three blocks and one ace was Moore. Racking up 10 kills and four digs was Kassebaum.

Having a good match was Alaina Ropte with seven kills, six digs and one ace and Wiese earned two kills, three blocks, three digs and one ace. From the setter position, Rowley had 34 assists, 24 digs and three aces.

Waverly closes out the regular season with a home game against Elkhorn at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.