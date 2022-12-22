Vikings fall in pair of duals to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — Against a tough Class A opponent, the Waverly Bowling Team came up winless in a dual with Grand Island on Dec. 16 at Westside Bowling. The boys team lost 20-1 and the girls fell by a score of 17-4.

In the first game of the boys dual, the Islanders were not messing around with three bowlers who bowled over 200. The top finisher for the Vikings was Braydon Waller with a 160 and Tyler Erlandson ended up with a 122.

Finishing just behind Erlandson with a 121 and 120 were Dominic Delahoyde and Aeden Schutte. Rounding out the team score for Waverly with an 89 was Christian Kaiser.

Hayden Brandl had the top finish for the Vikings in the second game with a 161. Ending up with a 158 was Waller and Erlandson bowled a 144.

The final two bowlers for Waverly in the ten frame second game were Schutte with a 132 and Delahoyde with a 124.

On the girls side, Grube was the only girl to bowl over 200 with a 203 in the first game. Next to finish for the Vikings were Maddie Fritz with a 153 and Izzie Holbein shot a 144.

Ve’Anna Dotson with a 117 and Maci Riggle with an 84 were the final two finishers for Waverly in round one.

Grube once again led the Vikings in the second game by bowling a 176. Next to finish for the Vikings was Holbein with a 152 followed by Fritz with a 137.

Both carding a 118 for ten frames were Alyssa Folds and Brianna Hartman.

This week Waverly had a home dual with York at Hollywood Bowl on Dec. 19. The Dukes came in with a 1-5 record on the girls side and the boys were 6-2.