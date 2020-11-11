Vikings fall in opening round of state tourney

LINCOLN – The third-ranked Waverly Vikings saw their season come to an abrupt end when they were defeated by the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays at Pinnacle Bank in four sets on Nov. 4.

The Bluejays downed the Vikings 25-21, 25-21, 15-25 and 22-25, ending the Vikings season with a record of 22-7.

It was the third time the Vikings found themselves on the other side of the court from the Bluejays.

Waverly defeated Ashland-Greenwood in four sets on Sept. 1 and needed just three sets to get past the Bluejays in the sub-district final in Ashland on Oct. 28.

At the state tournament, the Jays were able to throw up an effective block to slow down 6-1 Husker recruit Whitney Lauenstein just enough to escape with the four set win.

The Vikings hit .246 against Ashland-Greenwood and Lauenstein led the way with 25 kills while hitting .400. Lauenstein finished with 485 kills this season and ends her Waverly career with 1,366 in three seasons.

Senior Bailey Jeffers played well and added 15 kills while hitting .184. Jeffers finished with 177 kills this season.

Lauenstein was also effective behind the service line while leading the Vikings with three aces and 12 points scored.