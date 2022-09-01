Vikings fall in high scoring affair to Antlers

ELKHORN- In a game that saw both teams produce over 10 runs, the Waverly softball team fell to Class B No. 7 Elkhorn 14-10 on August 23.

Despite losing the game the Vikings were able to outhit the Antlers 11 to six. The big difference was Waverly had six errors in the game whereas Elkhorn committed no errors.

In the first inning, Waverly came out of the gate with a double from Malia Thoms to left field. Two batters later, Tataum Peery hit a two run home run to center.

Later in the inning, Alexis Shepherd hit the Vikings second two run shot of the game. The lead was increased to 5-0 when Alexis Adams doubled to left field scoring Alexis Bivens.

Over the next three innings, Elkhorn got back into the game with two in the first, five in the second, and then one in the third to regain the lead at 8-5.

After giving up their advantage, the Vikings got back within one run of the Antlers with two runs in the top of the fourth. Tataum Peery knocked in the first run with a single to center and then Shepherd hit a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Lily Krajewski.

With two outs in the top of the fifth, Waverly regained the lead with three runs with two outs. Lily Krajewski tied the game at eight with a single to left field and then two more runs came across on a single from Kaylei Denison to center to give the Vikings a 10-8 edge.

Going into the bottom of the seventh, Waverly was still clinging to a one run lead at 10-9, when Elkhorn broke through for five runs.

With one out and the bases loaded, the Vikings intentionally walked the tying run Hague in. The next batter Rager sent the ball over the wall in center giving the Antlers a walk off victory.

Coming up with at least one hit and three runs batted in during the loss was Shepherd and Peery. Denison had two hits and two runs batted in and Krajewski and Adams both had one RBI and one hit.

Pitching 6.1 innings, giving up seven earned runs, and striking out eight batters was Kaylei Denison.

Later in the week, Waverly took on Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest in the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament. The Vikings hung right with the defending Class A State Champion Silver Hawks but ended up falling 2-0.

The struggle for the Vikings in the game was their bats where they couldn’t produce a hit in four innings of play. Both of Lincoln Southwest’s runs came in the second on a single and a wild pitch.

Pitching three innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out two batters was Denison.

The Vikings were back on the diamond at home against Lincoln Northwest on August 30. They take on Class B No. 8 Omaha Skutt at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at home and are in Wahoo at 9 a.m. at Hackberry Park for a quadrangular on Sept. 3.