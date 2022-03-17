Vikings fall in double overtime thriller against Roncalli

LINCOLN – For almost the second season in a row, the seventh-ranked Waverly boys basketball team looked to play spoiler to one of the top seeds in the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament when they took on No. 2 Omaha Roncalli in the first round at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on March 7.

In the end, the Vikings couldn't cash in on as many free throws as the Crimson Pride down the stretch, and as a result, lost by a final of 64-58 in double overtime.

“You got to give credit to Roncalli,” Reeder said. “They made plays in that second overtime and that was the difference. We had multiple chances in regulation and the first overtime and the shots just didn’t fall our way. I am just so dang proud of our kids and how they represented our community tonight.”

Early on, Waverly jumped out to a 7-6 advantage on a layup from Landon Tjaden and a free throw from AJ Heffelfinger. Back-to-back buckets by Heffelfinger and a three from Samuel Schernikau increased the lead to 14-8 in favor of the Vikings at the end of the first quarter.

That lead remained at six for Waverly at 16-10 with a basket inside by Cole Murray.

From there, things went south the rest of the half for the Vikings. They were outscored by Roncalli 16-5 to end the half and trailed 26-21.

Despite falling behind in the second, Waverly came out with renewed energy in the third. Reeder stated it was a testament to how these kids never stop fighting.

“Our kids just play hard and they know that’s the expectation,” Reeder said. “It’s nice as a coach when you don’t have to coach effort and you just know your kids are going to play hard. It makes our job as a coach so much easier when I don’t have to coach effort and just the X’s and O’s.”

The Vikings started on a 6-0 scoring run that was capped off by buckets from Heffelfinger and Preston Harms. Another two-pointer from Heffelfinger and a three from Harms pushed the lead out to five points at 33-28.

Tjaden caught fire for the Vikings to end the quarter with two free throws and then followed that up with multiple three-pointers. It helped give Waverly a 42-18 lead going to the fourth.

“(Tjaden) broke his leg twice last year,” Reeder said. “To have him go out like that was awesome. I told him that I love him to death. I know you want to win, but that’s why you do what you do as a coach. It’s to watch kids grow and overcome adversity because what you’re going to be doing in life is continuing to fight.”

Heffelfinger put the Vikings on his back in the fourth with six of the team’s eight points. He made four free throws and then had a driving layup that extended the lead to 50-46.

That lead wouldn’t stick as the Crimson Pride came through with four straight points to tie the game at 50 apiece with a 1:50 left. That is the way the score would remain the rest of regulation as the two teams headed for overtime.

Trailing by one point in the extra period, Tjaden knocked down another three that put Waverly up 55-53. Several missed opportunities by the Vikings to extend the lead left the door open for Roncalli.

Once again, the Crimson Pride took advantage of it as Quincy Evans got to the free throw line and made both shots with less than 10 seconds to send the game to double overtime.

A fast start by Roncalli allowed them to go up by four in the second extra period. They capitalized at the free throw line which helped them knock off Waverly by six.

Coming through with 22 points to lead the Vikings was Heffelfinger and both Tjaden and Harms were in double figures as well with 13 and 11 points apiece. Finishing with five points was Riley Marsh, Cole Murray had four and Schernikau scored 3 points.

Waverly ends the season with a record of 16-10 overall. Seniors on this year’s team were Tjaden, Murray, Marsh, Kaden Harris and Kyler Nordstrom.