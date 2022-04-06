Vikings execute game plan to perfection against Beatrice

WAVERLY- In the final of six games in 12 days, the Class B No. 5 Waverly boys soccer team was able to execute their game plan to perfection in a 2-0 victory over Beatrice on March 28 at home.

“We went into the wind in the first half and tactically our kids executed the game plan well,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Ziola said. “We were not going to risk going forward too much and were satisfied with playing to a 0-0 score line in the first half. One thing that our team is learning is how to manage a game, and some of that is due to the opponent, some of it is due to the weather and some of it is due to circumstances in the game. I thought our kids did a good job of executing our game plan in each half.”

After battling to a 0-0 tie in the first half with the Orangemen, the Vikings broke through with two goals in the second half.

Nearing the 20 minute mark of the contest, Waverly was able to dribble down the left side of the field into Beatrice’s territory. A beautiful pass into the middle by Johnny Martin set Kemper Reed up for a goal with 21:04 left in the game.

Not even three minutes later, the Vikings got their second goal of the contest on a corner kick from Carson Brentlinger. The ball found Reed in the goal box, who kicked it in for his second goal of the game.

On top of the assists and goals scored in the contest, Waverly played terrific on the defense side of the ball, pitching their second shutout in as many games. The goalie for the Vikings was Ian Morehead once again, who had three saves.

“Ian is one of the leaders of this team,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Ziola said. “I also think he is one of the most talented goalkeepers, not just in Class B, but in the entire state. He does a great job of leading an inexperienced unit in front of him. That being said, our team understands that the success of our defense is not just about goalkeeping, but about the entire unit that is in front of our goalkeeper. Our Defensive Midfielder Devin Moore, along with our backline of Noah Post, Tyler Brewer, and Dominic Delahoyde have done a great job of organizing us defensively. I have been proud of what that entire group has accomplished so far this season.”

Waverly took on Norris at home on April 4 and then play at Elkhorn at 6:30 p.m. on April 7.