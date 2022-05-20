Vikings end the regular season at home tournament

LINCOLN- The Waverly girls tennis team capped off the regular season at their home invite on May 12 at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. The Vikings earned seventh place with six points, while Bennington won with 21 points.

“We faced tough competition, but the girls played well,” Tammy Tegler said. “We’re continuing to see improvement all around, and are looking forward to State this week.”

Coming through with 1-3 records from the invite were Mallory Kreikemeier in No.1 singles and Maddy Brunssen and Reagan Landis in No. 1 doubles.

In No. 2 singles, Sophie Johnson finished the tournament with a 0-4 mark. Also going 0-4 was Alayna Landis and Angelina Shulyak at No. 2 doubles.

This week the Vikings will be taking part in the Class B State Tennis Tournament. It will be played on May 19 and 20 at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

Kreikemeier will take on the No. 8 seed Elle Peterson of York in No. 1 singles and Johnson takes on Keira Erickson of Hastings in No. 2 singles on May 19. The first round matchups for the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams for the Vikings have not been posted by the NSAA as of are deadline on May 16.