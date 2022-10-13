Vikings end regular season with win over Falcons at home

WAVERLY- In their final home match of the season, the Waverly Boys Tennis Team was able to go out with a win against Lincoln Northwest on Oct. 6. Everybody for the Vikings was victorious in the dual as they went on to shutout the Falcons 12-0.

“We had a good week to finish off the regular season,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “We're continuing to see improvement and are hoping to peak next week at state.”

The dual with Northwest started off with Grey Klucas getting an 8-0 decision in No. 1 singles. Royce Klucas at No. 2 singles also dominated winning by a final of 8-1.

Earning the second 8-0 victory of the day was Tyler McElhose at No. 3 singles, while Landon Scott pulled out an 8-4 win at No. 4 singles.

Chase McInteer and Isaac Clarke were the No. 5 and No. 6 singles players for Waverly. Getting an 8-2 decision win was McInteer and Clarke pulled out an 8-6 victory.

Competing in the final two singles matches for the Vikings were Alec Gonser and Nathaniel Cloud. Finishing with an 8-1 win in No. 8 singles was Gonser and Cloud earned an 8-5 decision at No. 9 singles.

Both winning 8-1 in No. 1 and 2 doubles were McElhose and Scott and McInteer and Clarke. Picking up an 8-2 victory in No. 3 doubles were Royce Klucas and Aidan Jespersen.

Two days earlier, Waverly was at home again against Beatrice. In a very close dual, the Vikings fell to the Orangemen 5-4.

Waverly picked up their first win in No. 1 singles from Grey Klucas at 8-2. That was followed up by his brother Royce Klucas earning an 8-0 shutout in No. 2 doubles.

Clarke in No. 6 singles and McElhose and Scott in No. 1 doubles were the final two wins for the Vikings. Earning an 8-3 victory was Clarke and McElhose and Scott won an 8-5 decision.

In No. 4 singles Scott had a heartbreaking defeat falling 9-8 in an extra set. Losing 8-1 and then 8-2 in No. 3 and No. 5 singles were McElhose and McInteer.

Closing out the dual with a pair of 8-3 losses at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles were McInteer and Clarke and Grey Klucas and Jespersen.

Waverly will be taking part in the Class B State Tournament on Oct. 13 and 14 at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Matches start at 9 a.m. on both days.