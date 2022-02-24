Vikings edged out by Orangemen in home finale

WAVERLY- In a back and forth contest between two rated teams, the Class B No. 7 Waverly boys basketball team came up short to Class B No. 6 Beatrice on senior night 44-41 on Feb. 17. The Orangemen outperformed the Vikings from three with 42% made and at the free-throw line by shooting 68%.

The first quarter between the two squads was a close affair. It was the Orangemen who were able to take a 9-7 lead after making a basket late.

Early in the second quarter, Riley Marsh was able to score on a fast break for the Vikings that trimmed Beatrice lead down to 14-12. Heading into halftime, that lead for the Orangemen remained at two at 20-18.

In the third quarter, Waverly was able to rally and grab a slight edge on the scoreboard at 14-12. Helping the Vikings outscore Beatrice was Preston Harms with a three up top.

With one quarter left to play, it was anybody’s ball game with the score tied at 32 apiece.

Waverly was able to tie the game midway through the final frame at 35 with a three from Harms. That tie didn’t last long with the Orangemen going on a 6-0 scoring run to take a 41-35 lead.

Harms who had 11 points in the second half, was clutch again with another three that made the game 41-38 in favor of Beatrice.

Despite Harms best effort, the Vikings weren’t able to come all the way back and win. The Orangemen were able to close the game out with three free throws from Dawson Loomis.

Leading Waverly with 13 points scored was Harms. Also in double figures was AJ Heffelfinger with 10 points, Marsh finished with nine points, Cooper Skrobecki and Kyler Nordstrom scored four points, and Colle Murray finished with one point.

Heading into the B-2 Subdistrict at Platteview this week, the Vikings are the second seed and took on Plattsmouth in the first round on Feb. 22. With a win, Waverly plays the winner of Class B No. 5 Platteview and Omaha Gross Catholic for the Subdistrict title on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.