Vikings earn three medals at Nebraska City Invite

NEBRASKA CITY- On a fantastic day for running, the Waverly Cross Country team took advantage at the Nebraska City Invite on Sept. 22. The Vikings got third in the girls team race with 36 points and had three medalists and the boys got fifth with 88 points.

“Our girls ran extremely well,” Waverly Head Coach Laura Hilkemann said. “It was the first meet with great running weather. None of us knew what to expect with never running the course before, but they tackled it!”

Pacing the girl’s team was Millie Waldo, who was running in her first meet since the Beatrice Invite three weeks ago. Despite dealing with a minor injury, she battled to a seventh place finish in a time of 21:30.17.

“She ran a smart race and finished strong,” Hilkemann said. “I am proud of the mental block she was able to overcome and fighting through the pain. She is always eager to race and it will be exciting to see her move forward.”

Earning eighth place and clocking a 21:43.42 was Ellie Bentjen. The time she ran was over 20 seconds faster than her previous record.

“She has definitely figured out how to run negative splits and run smart,” Hilkemann said. “She’s a competitor and one of our top girls! She’s always improving and that’s the best part.”

Two spots back of Bentjen in 10th place was the sophomore Marisa Gross. She ended up getting to the finish line in a time of 21:47.54.

“Marisa Gross used this meet to prove that she is a fantastic runner,” Hilkemann said. “She also had a lifetime personal best! She ran smart and had one of our top finishes in the last 100 meters. I am impressed with her ability to keep pace and kick in the end when needed.”

Two seconds off a medal in 16th place was Nora Erickson. Her time for the three mile course was 22:17.74.

The final two finishers for Waverly were Alonna Depalma and Dylan Sorben. Getting 20th place and clocking a 22:53.88 was Depalma and Sorben came in 30th place and ran a 24:25.20.

At Nebraska City, the Vikings didn’t send their top three runners to the meet. The goal was to see who would emerge as the fourth through sixth runner for Waverly.

“We ran this meet without three of our top varsity boys and we really wanted to see who would step up to the plate,” Hilkemann said. “We had three boys barely miss out on medals but each ran very competitively with great personal times for the season. We are eager to see these kids continue to run!”

TJ Mueller, Kolton Jueneman, and Dominic Delahoyde all finished within a second of each other. Clocking a 19:32.66 and getting 21st was Mueller, Jueneman got 22nd place and ran a 19:32.74, and Delahoyde came in 23rd place and posted a time of 19:32.79.

Not far behind the top three for the Vikings were Kasyn Collins and Josiah Bultman in 26th and 27th place. Collins had a time of 20:07.33 and Bultman finished in 20:10.18.

Rounding out the Waverly runners was Mason Habel in 33rd running a 22:04.66.

This week the Vikings competed at the Nebraska-Kearney Invite on Sept. 26. They will also be at the York Invite at 4:00 p.m. at the York Country Club on Sept. 28.