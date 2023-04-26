BLAIR – The Waverly boys golf team battled windy conditions at the Bennington/Blair Invite at River Wilds Golf Club on April 18. Despite the playing conditions, the Vikings were able to take seventh place with a team score of 337.

“I’m very pleased with how the players are golfing,” Waverly Head Coach Mike Cobelens said. “They want to compete at the highest level, the mountain we have in front of us is that so many schools are shooting lower than 320. Those are amazing scores for Class B. This is the lowest scoring team I have coached in years and a 337 doesn’t touch a 307, 316 and 319.”

Finishing as the only medalist for Waverly was Josh Wall. He ended the day by shooting a 38 on the front nine and 42 on the back nine for a score of 80.

Three strokes back with an 83 was Royce Klucas in 20th place. The sophomore shot a 43 on the front nine and then lowered his score to a 40 on the back nine.

Coming in third for the Vikings was Ethan Rosenthal in 27th place with an 85. That was followed by Grey Klucas carding an 89 and getting 37th and William Foster shot a 99 and took 46th place.

Winning the meet was Gretna with a 307 and Omaha Concordia took second place overall after shooting a 316.

A day prior on April 17, Waverly traveled to a triangular at the Wildwood Golf Course with Nebraska City and Sidney. The Vikings finished second overall behind the Pioneers with a 203.

Jonah Tucker had the low score for Waverly with a 47 for nine holes. One stroke back was Tyler Erlandson who carded a 48 and Sam Bogle shot a 49.

The Vikings competed at the Beatrice Invite at the Beatrice Country Club on April 24. Later in the week, Waverly will be at the Crete Invite at 9 a.m. at College Heights Country Club.