Vikings earn pair of top ten finishes at home Invite

WAVERLY- A pair of medals picked up by Emma Steffensen and Lillie Benes helped the Waverly girl’s country team earn a third place finish with 63 points at the Ken Adkisson Invite at Waverly on Sept. 16. On the boy’s side, the Vikings came in fifth place with 120 points.

Getting fifth place in a time of 21:16.57 in the girls race was Steffensen. Finishing two spots back in seventh and clocking a 21:52.18 was Benes.

Next through the line for the Viking girls was the junior Nora Erickson in 26th place. She conquered the grueling course in a time of 23:57.37.

The final two finishers for the Waverly girls were Ellie Bentjen and Marissa Gross in 29th and 30th place. Getting 29th was Bentjen clocking a 24:24.59 and Gross took 30th posting a 24:34.44.

Leading the pack for the Waverly boys team were Jared Schroeder and Gregory Cockerill in 21st and 22nd place. Coming through in a time of 18:42.56 was Schroeder and Cockerill ran an 18:56.05.

Seven spots back of Cockerill and getting 29th place was the senior Daniel Kasparek. He ended up clocking a 19:22.45.

Kolton Jueneman and Dominic Delahoyde were the fourth and fifth runners for the Vikings. Getting 48th was Jueneman running a 20:29.45 and Delahoyde finished in 20:41.30 and took 51st.

Ending up as the sixth runner for Waverly was Jarrett Ballinger clocking a 21:20.47 for 65th place.

Winning the boys team standings with a score of 40 was Plattsmouth and Norris was the top girls team with a low score of 17. Maxwell McCoy of Mount Michael was first in the boys race running 17:06.11 and Kassidy Stuckey of York blew the competition away by getting to the line in 19:29.91 in the girls race.

The Vikings will be taking part in the Nebraska City Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.